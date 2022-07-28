ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney: 'We've Never Had QB Room Like This'

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCBLj_0gwKDo7G00

Head coach Dabo Swinney believes the Tigers currently have the best quarterback room since he's been at Clemson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Dabo Swinney had some high praise for his quarterback room on Tuesday, as the head coach met with the media for the first time since the spring.

After being short on arms heading into fall camp last year, the Tigers now have six quarterbacks on the roster, giving Swinney a group unlike any he's had before.

"I mean we've never had a quarterback room like this," Swinney said. "I have never gone into a fall camp with a quarterback room like we have on this team. I mean I'm, I'm super excited about it."

It all starts with the two guys at the top of the depth chart, DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik and the work both have been putting in over the summer.

"Because man DJ and where he is and what he's done, and how he's worked, it's just, it's amazing," Swinney said. "It's been awesome this summer in just the comments from his teammates."

"And then Cade is, as I told you in the spring, he's everything you could hope he would be and more. But now he's 195 pounds. He was 179 when he got here in January. You see him, just like when you see DJ, you see a complete transformation. So the fact that he's gone through the spring, and now he's going through all the summers, getting all the installation in, I'm just really excited about where he is."

Clemson also brought in graduate transfer Hunter Johnson. The sixth-year senior not only brings a wealth of experience to the room, but he was also one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2017 recruiting class.

"Then getting Hunter Johnson here," Swinney said. "I can't tell you how many comments I've had from our players on Hunter Johnson. The type of leader he is, his skill. He's a heck of a player. He's had a lot of ups and downs but he's a six-year veteran who's been through a lot. And you know what he brings to that room, especially for DJ and Cade is man, you don't have that many quarterback rooms that have that level of talent and readiness available."

Hunter Helms, Billy Wiles and incoming freshman Trent Pearman also give the Tigers three underclassmen that Swinney believes adds another dimension to the room, giving his team plenty of quality depth.

"Then Billy Wiles, Hunter Helms, and Trent Pearman coming in here," Swinney said. "We've just got a really good group of functional quarterbacks that we really haven't had like that. So we're excited about the room."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 .

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Richardson Believes He Has 'Four Guys That Can Play'

Following his promotion prior to the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, Kyle Richardson now has purview of Clemson’s tight ends as Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach. His 2022 group will feature one of the offense’s most respected veteran leaders and two young talents who are primed for larger roles after ascending the depth chart in 2021.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Dabo Swinney
clemsonsportstalk.com

Munson says a more confident Uiagalelei can lead Clemson 'to the Promised Land'

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. At the ACC Kickoff, we sat down with Don Munson, Darien Rencher, and Tim Bourret to discuss many issues surrounding the Clemson Tigers this offseason. Listen to each interview or read over some quick UNEDITED notes from Charlotte.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy