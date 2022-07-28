ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Deadline nearing for Warren County stimulus

By Jordan Michael
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The deadline to submit an application for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in Warren County is Wednesday, August 3. The ARPA is for any organization or business that needs economic relief due to COVID-19.

Applications will be revised by the Warren County Board of Supervisors American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee; each application is potentially granted by the Board of Supervisors. Forms can be filled out online at the Warren County ARPA website.

Since the ARPA passed in The House and Senate on March 10, 2021, Warren County has dedicated $3.4 million of its $12.4 million piece of the plans funding for business aid, mental health treatment, child care improvement, workforce development, air filtration improvement and upgrades in technology. The unemployment rate was at its highest in Warren County in April 2020, when it rose to 17 percent, and the most recent state report has it at 3 percent.

More pay on the way for Warren County employees

This is the initial ARPA relief package for Warren County, said Director of Pubic Affairs, Don Lehman. “We just got the money last summer, and we have been deciding on how to process it,” he said. “We surveyed the community to see what the public wanted.”

The ARPA submissions for Warren County opened up in June, Lehman said, mentioning that as of this week, 36 applications have been entered. “Our recovery has gone fairly well, but it has been a slow process like everywhere else,” he said. “Our summer tourism [Lake George and the Adirondacks] is very strong.”

The ARPA provides small businesses with emergency grants, investment and lending so that those businesses can retain and rehire workers and earn the health and sanitation tools they need to keep safe. Also, the ARPA carries the Small Business Opportunity Fund, which provides capital to small businesses that are in disadvantaged areas.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors ARPA Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, August 9 at 3 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed and archived at www.youtube.com/c/WarrenCountyNewYork .

