Tuesday Night’s FREE In Shelby

Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
CB Trails On The Run
Cut Bank Trails will be hosting the FUN(!) Run again THIS Saturday, the 30th. It's all part of the Lewis & Clark Festival, & it's going to be a ball! The "Run" steps off Saturday morning at 8, & it's gonna' be great. If you're interested in registration for either the 5K or 1 mile walk, registration forms & more information's available at cutbanktrails.com on the events tab. Why not give it a stab!
GOOD Combo- Lasagna+ Music In Shelby
LASAGNA(!) It'll be "on the platter" tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the Shelby Market & Music at Shelby City Park from 4 to 6. It's a FUN-Fundraiser Dinner for the SHS Business Professionals of America Club. Please pass the lasagna, & crank up the tunes!
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
Pollinating With The Glacier Butterflies
Glacier County Conservation Educational Outreach will have a special presentation this Wednesday, afternoon, at the Cut Bank Farmers Market. The "outreach" this Wednesday, is all about those pollinator butterflies we keep hearing so much about. I've seen a barn "dance," but never any butter "fly!" It's all part of this weekend's Lewis & Clark Days Celebration in Cut Bank.
ATF Offers Reward in Montana Gun Store Burglary
BROWNING, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Pearl Woman Pawn, a federal firearms licensee.
Missing Blackfeet woman has been located
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials say Charlotte Madplume, 33, from Browning, has been located. She had reportedly been missing since July 24. No additional information was immediately available.
Kenny Peterson’s Benefit 2 Weeks Away
Kenny Peterson in Valier, has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. With all the traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, funds are being raised to help with Kenny's expenses. The benefit for Kenny's coming up 2 weeks from today (Saturday), last Saturday of the month, at the Pavilion in Valier. "Some" of the FUN activities will include a corn hole tournament, a pie auction along with a LIVE auction after the free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches. If you have an item you'd like to donate, please contact Celeste at 799 7254, or Rachel at 788 1496. You can also drop the items off at De Voe's in Valier, until the 28th of this month. There's also be a special account setup at Wells Fargo for monetary donation. There'll be updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures on the Benefit for Kenny Peterson & family FB page. I'll also be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog...
Marias Fair FUN Time’s Back
The 81st annual 4 County Marias Fair gets underway this coming week. All the "fair fun" will run from Thursday, through Sunday. This year's theme is, "Once Upon A Time," & we're going to have the "time" of our life! Midway West Amusements will have their carnival up & going full tilt. Advance sale carnival tickets will be available from First State Bank in Shelby, Sunburst Merc, Curry's Market in Valier, Northwest Farm Credit in Conrad, First Bank of Montana in Chester, & Stockman Bank in Cut Bank, starting THIS Monday, the 18th. Don't worry about a thing...the Marias Fair office will be selling carnival tickets through 2 o'clock, on Thursday (7/21) afternoon. See you at the fair for some summertime Marias Fair FUN time!
Sober Life Hi-Life’s Painting The Town
Actually, just "some" of Shelby. They're volunteering to finish painting the curb stops for our City of Shelby. Here's the plan: you'll meet at the Shelby Post Office Saturday morning at 10, & it'll all be cool from there. This volunteer project is GREAT support for our city. For further information, please call Mary at 564 0294.
Pork On FIRE In Valier
The Moose Lodges will be hosting a Valier youth fundraiser this Saturday afternoon with a big pig roast. The pork will be on the platters from 3, until 5, at the Valier Elementary parking lot. The roast is $20, with ALL proceeds going to help with the Missoula Children's Theatre expenses along with some other worthwhile Valier projects.
Rock City Rockin’
Rock City, out of Valier, will be rockin' litter & weed removal presentation this Saturday morning. MSU-Extension in partnership with the Pondera County Weed District & Department of Natural Resources & Conservation will be hosting a special community event from 9, to noon. Residents of Pondera, Toole, & Glacier Counties can join together to learn more about of removal of litter & weeds. Don't worry about a thing...a good lunch will be provided by the Pondera County Weed District.
Chester “Travels” To Jerusalem
Vacation Bible School's on the way to Chester, this coming week. Jerusalem Marketplace Bible School will run this Monday, 7/11, through Friday, 7/15. "School" will be from 9:30, to noon every day at 10E Madison Avenue in Chester.
Going To Court In Chester
Good luck to Liberty County's Steve Cameron. Steve's retiring from the Liberty County Courthouse, & an open house at the courthouse is set for this coming Wednesday, the 13th. Stop by & wish Steve the best between 2:30, & 4, on Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing, they'll be serving cake with coffee too...
Hey Grandpa, What’s For Supper?
Don't worry about a thing, we'll find out this Wednesday, over at the Cut Bank's Farmers Market when Conrad's Pondera Players perform Hee Haw LIVE at 5:30. The market runs from 3, until 6, with a "field to hands on" activity for kids of all ages taking wheat & making it into noodles. The Cut Bank Girls Basketball team will be on hand selling brownie sundaes too. Why not stop by for dessert for dinner & enjoy the Hee Haw performance at 5:30. As to, 'what's for supper, I'd suggest some pork loin & collard greens, the best you ever seen, black eyed peas with hog jowl in them, candied yams so good-n-sweet you can't stop eating them, cornbread, buttered & good ol' southern sweet tea & a pie that just for me... HEE HAW!
Bats Goats Tacos In Cut Bank
WHOA! You're invited to stop by the Cut Bank Farmers Market this afternoon, Wednesday, to learn about bats & their importance as pollinators. There'll be a mama & baby goat (*see picture above*) there too for a real learning experience on milking & caring for a real goat, & info on raw milk sales here in Montana. Don't worry about a thing, the swim team will be on hand selling their Indian tacos as a fundraiser. The market's from 3, to 6, today at the Main Street Park. if this doesn't "get your goat," I don't know what will...
Montana Ag Alert – Ascochyta Blight on Chickpea Detected in Teton County
Ascochyta Blight, a serious, fungal disease of pulse crops, has been detected on a chickpea sample from Teton county, submitted to the Schutter Diagnostic Lab at the Montana State University College of Agriculture. The MSU Extension Service has issued an AgAlert paper that discusses symptoms, disease development and management strategies for chickpeas. (The disease has not yet been found on peas and lentils).
