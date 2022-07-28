ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden

By Andrew Harnik
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEHNd_0gwKDRlR00

President Joe Biden takes his mask off after recovering from COVID-19 to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

W.House warns Beijing against turning Pelosi Taiwan visit into a 'crisis'

The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge. China need not turn any visit by Pelosi into a "crisis," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be "positioning" itself for a show of military strength around the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy