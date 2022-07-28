ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to hide a TV on the wall: a DIY disguise with art

By Claire Douglas
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcrwO_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Believe it or not, TVs are controversial and either you're not too bothered by their presence in your front room, or you will do your very best to hide the TV on the wall stylishly... That's what's brought you here, right?

I'm a little on the fence about my feelings towards TVs on display. Because sure I love dreamy interiors, uninterrupted even by stylish living room TV ideas, however, the reality is that I have two boisterous children and a tiny front room... So that television is unashamedly part of our day!

But, that is not to say that I accept its presence entirely, oh no. And, that's what got me thinking about whether I could go down the DIY route to hide and disguise my TV on the wall with art...

The TV au naturel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ne3ms_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Sure, TV manufacturers have upped their game in recent years and you can now buy all manner of modern, great TVs, many of which will even pretend to be artwork when not in use. This is all well and good if you have the budget... Otherwise, if you have a smart TV, there are lots of ‘art’ or ‘fire’ videos available on Netflix and YouTube which offer an alternative to the boring black rectangle but it's not the cutest look and for those, like me, who don't have a TV that connects to the internet this doesn’t help!

So I really wanted this DIY to be a low-budget and tech-free solution for anyone that wants to stylishly disguise their TV but elevate their interiors all in the same swoop.

This DIY cost me less than £/$50 and was pretty basic to put together also. Get the prep right and you're golden.

How to hide a tv on the wall with art DIY

1. Measure up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3NMn_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Measure your space using a tape measure and choose your desired canvases formation. Allow extra room on each side for a piece of wood (of your chosen size, sturdy enough to hold the weight of your chosen canvases) as this is what you will attach the canvasses on to.

I wanted an uneven number of columns for aesthetics so I chose three canvases split into two ‘doors’ to spread the weight over two sides, although the weight is actually very little so you could opt to connect them all together in a bifold door style look.

2. Get arty

I decided to connect the canvases together and create the doors prior to painting because I planned to build up the texture with thick paint and filler and was worried that drilling into the frames afterward might cause some cracking. You could paint them all first and then connect them to form the doors if you prefer.

You can have lots of fun with the painting and go as maximalist as you like, or keep things super simple with a reduced color palette if that’s the look you like. Unless you are using this as the starting point for decorating your room, I’d suggest including some colors which already feature in your scheme for more cohension.

3. Connect the canvasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxUk9_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Lay out the canvases in columns and join them together at the back by screwing on thin lengths of strip wood or similar. I reused some old strips of Mdf that had been wall paneling in another life as it saved money and waste. My other half was happy that I made a dent in my (ever-increasing) collection of ‘wood I’m keeping as it’ll come in handy for something in the future’!

Once you’ve created your columns, position them next to each other on the floor and check they line up as canvases (especially cheap ones like I bought) can vary a bit.

4. Add hinges and fix to the wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2AVR_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

When you are happy, connect the columns that will form a door (two in my case, but more if you are making one concertina-style door, or have lots of columns) together using butt hinges and small screws. Take care not to use screws that are longer than the depth of the canvas frame or they will poke through the front of your canvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhIV2_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Add a piece of wood to the side of your outer column for each door (two in my case, but one if you are making a single concertina-style door). Attach two butt hinges to each piece of wood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbmiW_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Drill pilot holes into the piece of wood and position them on the wall. Mark the position of the holes with a pencil. Drill holes for your wall fixings then insert them into the pre-drilled holes. (Choose the appropriate fixings for your wall type). Line the wood up again and screw it into the wall. Check your door opens and closes smoothly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgyL9_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Complete the same process for the second door and check it lines up with the first one. It is a good idea to paint the wooden frame that you attached the canvases in the same shade as the wall behind it to help it blend in. If you have a single leaf door on one side, you might choose to decorate the back for optimal aesthetics when the door is open.

Once you've finished the installation you can add the finishing touches to the space.

The results:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpTmY_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

And there you have it... A hidden TV that remains easily accessible and a gorgeous new art installation for your room, all on a super low budget. Of course, hiding TV wires in the wall if they aren't already concealed will polish this off even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FO239_0gwKCg5f00
(Image credit: Claire Douglas)

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Peel-and-Stick Makeover Totally Transforms a “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Diy#Television#The Wall
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Netflix
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Move Seat at Lunch for 'Rude' Customers

The area that surrounds an individual that they believe to be private differs from person to person and is referred to as "personal space." In order to respect the individuality of another person and their personal space, it is vital to identify and accept these limitations.
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy