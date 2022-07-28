ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Police: Second man in custody from Tyrone burglary, assault

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A second man is now in custody from a burglary and assault that happened in Tyrone in June, police report.

Derek McCracken, 26, of Rockton took part in a violent burglary on June 2 along with Shade Hagenbuch, 22, who was arraigned on Tuesday, July 26, according to Tyrone Borough police.

Police were called to the apartment at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at about 2:55 p.m. and spoke to the resident, who police noted had scratches and marks all over his body.

The resident told police that McCracken and Hagenbuch both entered through a back door to the apartment and were then quickly confronted. Police noted this is when Hagenbuch hit the resident about 20 times, also threw him into a TV causing it to smash and he also took $50 in cash, before the duo ran out the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

McCracken also faces charges of burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespassing along with similar ones.

McCracken is out on unsecured bail of $30,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for August 2.

