Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

971kissfm.com
Related
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana
The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone Spinoff to Film in Montana Town, Looking for Extras
Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest thing going when it comes to television right now. The show also has its share of critics, and I'm not talking about those that have anything to do with rating the quality of an episode. Just mention the Dutton family or any other name from the cast of characters and you'll quickly learn who you're dealing with. It will be either be someone that's a fan of Yellowstone and loves the idea of it being filmed locally, or it'll be someone on the other side of the argument that doesn't like the idea of Montana being overrun by out-of-staters who were enticed to visit because of the show.
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media
Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
VA Kicking Montana DAV Veteran Volunteer Drivers to the Curb?
This is insane. They're kicking DAV volunteer drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate? I say again- they want to kick VOLUNTEERS to the curb? These are the people, many who are veterans themselves, who are giving of their time to help transport veterans to their VA medical appointments.
What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?
Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
Funny Video Shows Surprising Flaws in ‘A River Runs Through It’
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?
Yesterday here at the Townsquare Tower, I grabbed myself a quick bite for lunch in between meetings and checked our TSM Fridge for some condiments. I found some Mayo and Ketchup... but had the realization "I've worked here for just over a month... and have no idea how old this stuff is. How long are these good for?" Here's the answer, as I am sure you also have wondered this.
Montanans Went Bonkers Over This Throwback To Their Wine Cooler Days
A month ago, on our social pages, we shared an image that referenced the "Granddaddy of White Claw" and that post got your attention. One thing I am curious about is... what ones bring back memories for you, and why?. The originals. As a kid, my family truly did not...
Did This Famous Actress Really Fake Being From Montana?
There have been many famous people from Montana; lots of them I've talked about previously. But have you heard of famous people saying that they're from Montana, but really aren't? As it turns out, one of the most prolific actresses and comediennes in America once held the claim that she was from Butte, but was actually born in Jamestown, New York.
(OPINION) Country Music Haters in Montana Have a Dismal Concert Lineup This Year
I'm not at all a fan of modern country music, which is an opinion that is shared between the majority of my friends and some family members. But, I do love a good concert. Unfortunately, the rest of this year's lineup of concerts in the Treasure State really doesn't speak to me. While I understand the demand for country music stars in our state, it basically means that if you don't like that genre, you're nearly out of luck this year.
Don’t Make These Fashion Mistakes At Montana Events
We all want to look our best for big events, though we all make fashion mistakes. Yesterday, the Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off with a T.I. concert, and it was a blast. Concerts tend to have an interesting fashion atmosphere, with lots of both great and unusual clothing choices. It got me thinking that there are a few particular fashion faux pas that I see consistently, that just don’t mesh with the nature of an outdoor Montana event.
Montana Has One of the Worst Resignation Rates in the United States
You're not alone if you've ever really wanted to quit your job. However, in Montana, many others think about quitting their jobs as well, leading to understaffed companies and quality problems. And with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these companies really need to keep a staff of workers in order to recover correctly and stay open. But, Montana's resignation rate is horrible in comparison to other states.
Are Young Adult Montanans Sticking Close to Home Like This Study Suggests?
Did you want to get away or stay? It turns out that millennials have not strayed too far from where they grew up. More than two-thirds of adults by the age of 26 settled not far from where they grew up, according to the Census Bureau, with 80% living within 100 miles of home. Only 10% of them live farther than 500 miles from home.
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0