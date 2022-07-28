Anonymous caller threatens to bomb Alcorn Natchez, other colleges

J.E.T. Natchez, our initiative for bringing commercial air service back to our airport, is about to land in Natchez!. Just this past Tuesday, Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, the nation’s fastest growing commuter airline, said the words we’ve been waiting to hear: “We find Natchez to be a good fit for us… We can envision beginning as early as October… Daily flights from Natchez to Memphis…. Daily flights from Natchez to New Orleans… Flights next year to Houston and Dallas… We are hopeful that Natchez will be our next winner.”

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO