Anonymous caller threatens to bomb Alcorn Natchez, other colleges

Natchez Democrat
National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday
NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit. National Night...
Natchez Democrat
Former Natchez city clerk, deputy clerk arrested; each charged with two counts of embezzlement
NATCHEZ — Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry and deputy clerk Sevetrius Dillon were arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Each face two counts of embezzlement — one for $12,258.29 and another for $6,634.80.
WLBT
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal Springs...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Friday, July 29, 2022
Kendrick Lee Thomas, 29, 300 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set. Fraud/false pretense on North Commerce Street. Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Reports — Tuesday. Attempted breaking and entering on Brightwood Avenue. Simple assault on Abbott Street. Stolen vehicle...
Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night
A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday. WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was...
Man accused ramming vehicle after firing shots in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Pike County following a verbal argument that led to shots being fired in Pike County. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene in the 300 block of Highway 98 East in McComb on Sunday, July 10. A woman told […]
Bond reduced for Mississippi man charged in murder conspiracy; victim’s mother says ‘it’s like a slap in the face’
A Natchez man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2018 killing of Don Owens has bonded out of jail this week after his bond was reduced from $500,000 to $50,000. Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, was released Tuesday with a $50,000 bond, jail records show. According to...
Deputies investigate ATV thefts; 3 Mississippi men arrested
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past few weeks, Adams County, Miss. experienced several ATV thefts and deputies sought the public’s assistance in recovering the ATVs and identifying the suspects. According to authorities, nearly all of the stolen ATVs were recovered in Adams and Franklin counties and deputies arrested the following individuals: 18-year-old Kamron […]
Family honors Hazlehurst man killed in I-55 car crash
HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said 84-year-old Mable Vince was driving southbound on the northbound side of I-55 about a mile north of Byram on Friday afternoon. Earlier that day, Jackson police said she was robbed at Vowell’s Cash Saver on Raymond Road. “An elderly lady was pushed to the ground and her purse […]
Natchez Democrat
Community celebrates Minorville with 32nd Jubilee
NATCHEZ — About 500 gallons of water from the back of the firetruck rained onto Minor Street on Saturday afternoon during the 32nd Minorville Jubilee. Children from the neighborhood ran in and out of the shower, flailing their arms and legs. “Water is what we do,” said Natchez Fire...
More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish
UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Hazlehurst, MS – Update: Akera Reese, Two Others Killed in Collision on MS-28
Local sources revealed that a log truck operated by 75-year-old Robert Hunter of Brookhaven was headed east on the highway. Hunter crashed into a 2018 Lexus ES350 driven by 34-year-old Akera Reese of Bogue Chitto. Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in...
Natchez Democrat
J.E.T. Natchez – about to land in Natchez
J.E.T. Natchez, our initiative for bringing commercial air service back to our airport, is about to land in Natchez!. Just this past Tuesday, Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, the nation’s fastest growing commuter airline, said the words we’ve been waiting to hear: “We find Natchez to be a good fit for us… We can envision beginning as early as October… Daily flights from Natchez to Memphis…. Daily flights from Natchez to New Orleans… Flights next year to Houston and Dallas… We are hopeful that Natchez will be our next winner.”
WLBT
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have died after a log truck and car collided on Highway 28 in Copiah County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Mercy Seat Road around 3:13 p.m. on Monday. Investigators said a log truck driven by Robert A. Hunter, 75,...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez-Adams County Airport secures coveted federal grant to help bring commercial air service here
NATCHEZ — A huge piece of the puzzle needed to secure a commercial air service for Natchez fell in place on Friday evening. City, county and airport officials were notified the Natchez-Adams County Airport is being awarded a coveted Small Communities Air Services Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
KNOE TV8
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
Coca-Cola United to close Natchez location
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. announced the company will close its Natchez sales and distribution facility in 2024. The Natchez Democrat reported the location at 191 D’Evereux Drive was acquired in 2015. Company officials said the consolidation of Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help the company achieve greater […]
Natchez Democrat
Ferriday High opens new Star Academy
FERRIDAY, La. — On Thursday evening, Ferriday High School cut the ribbon in front of a $1.8 million school that “is not costing Concordia Parish School district a dollar, not even a penny,” said Superintendent Toyua Bachus. This school year, the high school is participating in a...
Natchez Democrat
John William Goeggle, II
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for John William “Big John” Goeggle, II, 65 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.
