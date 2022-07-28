ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman city leaders approve sports, entertainment facility

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

From the newsroom to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama A&M mourns the loss of recent graduate and former cheerleader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say Chi McDade was shot and killed Tuesday night by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Antonio Burks. Her death rocked the Alabama A&M community to the core, especially those in her cheerleader circle. “She was kind-hearted, she was always willing to give, and she had a smile...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Government
wbrc.com

Calling for HVAC repairs during intense summer heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though it’s the end of July, it’s not the end of summer heat. The heat index could get up to the triple digits this week and to keep cool, air conditioning units need to work well. Summertime can be pretty busy for the industry,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Logan VFD, others beefing up lake search and rescue capabilities

LOGAN, Ala. – The Logan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently purchased a 21-foot SeaArk boat from Russell Marine in Dodge City to be used on Smith Lake for search and recovery operations. The department will also soon purchase Explorer MK II sonar equipment from Marine Sonic Technology inYorktown, Virginia. The equipment will be used by seven area departments. The system is the same used by outside agencies who are called in to assist in recovery of drowning victims on the lake. Logan VFD Chief Toby Bates stated, “When a drowning occurs and outside resources are called, they are usually five hours away...
LOGAN, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Wildwater#Wbrc
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bob Baron

He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Demolition of Birmingham’s Carraway Hospital has begun

The demolition of Carraway Hospital, a beloved Birmingham hospital that closed in 2008, has officially begun. We took a trip out to the historic site to learn more & met Dr. Robert Carraway, the grandson of the hospital’s founder and namesake, Dr. Charles Carraway. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Mechanic urging drivers to stay aware of extreme temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Intense heat this summer is doing more than making us sweat outside; it’s impacting our vehicles as well. A lot of calls to mechanics during the summer are due to the heat-related issues. When a car is overheating, Edgar Barron says the battery can severely...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week. Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities. Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has experienced plenty of extreme heat, along with heat advisories this summer. It’s hitting some farmer’s livelihoods too. Whether they are growing crops or raising animals, the temperatures are having an impact. The extreme heat causes a mood shift in livestock...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is just around the corner and many of you are starting to stock up on back to school supplies. But, Birmingham City School leaders said some parents are struggling because of inflation and record high costs at the grocery store. “School supplies is an issue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Tracking showers this morning; Additional storms expected Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of August! We are starting the month off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with scattered showers across North Alabama. We’ve seen rain in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. All of the showers will move to the east producing pockets of moderate rainfall and reduced visibility. The best chance for rain this morning will likely occur north of I-20/59. We still have a weak boundary in place across the Southeast. With a little daytime heating, we are forecasting additional showers and storms to fire up once again this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms will likely begin to develop after 12 PM and continue into the evening hours. Storms will likely develop from old outflow boundaries from dissipating storms. We could see a cluster of storms to the north and another round of rain from the Gulf impact our southern counties this evening. Some spots could see pockets of heavy rainfall while others remain mostly dry. The biggest threat today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We will continue to watch the low-end threat for flash flooding. Most of the storms should weaken and move out of the area late tonight. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 80s by 7-8 PM. Areas that receive rain this evening will cool into the 70s. The best chance for rain this evening will likely occur along and south of I-20.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy