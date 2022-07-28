Cullman city leaders approve sports, entertainment facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of August! We are starting the month off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with scattered showers across North Alabama. We’ve seen rain in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. All of the showers will move to the east producing pockets of moderate rainfall and reduced visibility. The best chance for rain this morning will likely occur north of I-20/59. We still have a weak boundary in place across the Southeast. With a little daytime heating, we are forecasting additional showers and storms to fire up once again this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms will likely begin to develop after 12 PM and continue into the evening hours. Storms will likely develop from old outflow boundaries from dissipating storms. We could see a cluster of storms to the north and another round of rain from the Gulf impact our southern counties this evening. Some spots could see pockets of heavy rainfall while others remain mostly dry. The biggest threat today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We will continue to watch the low-end threat for flash flooding. Most of the storms should weaken and move out of the area late tonight. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 80s by 7-8 PM. Areas that receive rain this evening will cool into the 70s. The best chance for rain this evening will likely occur along and south of I-20.

