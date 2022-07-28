Cullman city leaders approve sports, entertainment facility

www.wbrc.com
From the newsroom to the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
Alabama A&M mourns the loss of recent graduate and former cheerleader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say Chi McDade was shot and killed Tuesday night by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Antonio Burks. Her death rocked the Alabama A&M community to the core, especially those in her cheerleader circle. “She was kind-hearted, she was always willing to give, and she had a smile...
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Calling for HVAC repairs during intense summer heat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though it’s the end of July, it’s not the end of summer heat. The heat index could get up to the triple digits this week and to keep cool, air conditioning units need to work well. Summertime can be pretty busy for the industry,...
Law enforcement address safety measures for upcoming Rock the South music festival in Cullman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on to this year’s Rock the South concert. Thousands of music fans will be in Cullman next weekend to enjoy concerts from country music favorites like Alabama, Jimmie Allen and Jamey Johnson. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said safety is their main priority. They will be partnering with […]
Logan VFD, others beefing up lake search and rescue capabilities
LOGAN, Ala. – The Logan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently purchased a 21-foot SeaArk boat from Russell Marine in Dodge City to be used on Smith Lake for search and recovery operations. The department will also soon purchase Explorer MK II sonar equipment from Marine Sonic Technology inYorktown, Virginia. The equipment will be used by seven area departments. The system is the same used by outside agencies who are called in to assist in recovery of drowning victims on the lake. Logan VFD Chief Toby Bates stated, “When a drowning occurs and outside resources are called, they are usually five hours away...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Bob Baron
He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
Bham Now
Demolition of Birmingham’s Carraway Hospital has begun
The demolition of Carraway Hospital, a beloved Birmingham hospital that closed in 2008, has officially begun. We took a trip out to the historic site to learn more & met Dr. Robert Carraway, the grandson of the hospital’s founder and namesake, Dr. Charles Carraway. Keep reading to learn more.
Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School officials are seeing a rise in children with mental health issues since the pandemic and leaders are working to give them more services and resources. Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are now offering free mental health and medical services to...
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
Mechanic urging drivers to stay aware of extreme temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Intense heat this summer is doing more than making us sweat outside; it’s impacting our vehicles as well. A lot of calls to mechanics during the summer are due to the heat-related issues. When a car is overheating, Edgar Barron says the battery can severely...
Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week. Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities. Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts...
Jefferson County cattle farmer feeling impact of extreme summer heat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has experienced plenty of extreme heat, along with heat advisories this summer. It’s hitting some farmer’s livelihoods too. Whether they are growing crops or raising animals, the temperatures are having an impact. The extreme heat causes a mood shift in livestock...
Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is just around the corner and many of you are starting to stock up on back to school supplies. But, Birmingham City School leaders said some parents are struggling because of inflation and record high costs at the grocery store. “School supplies is an issue...
WAFF
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
newschain
Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham
A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton. The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please...
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations have begun on a unique home in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood of Birmingham. Known as the Roebuck Castle by many residents, the home has a unique look, but has spent the last 10 to 15 years abandoned and falling apart. Now, local business owner, and...
Tracking showers this morning; Additional storms expected Monday afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of August! We are starting the month off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with scattered showers across North Alabama. We’ve seen rain in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. All of the showers will move to the east producing pockets of moderate rainfall and reduced visibility. The best chance for rain this morning will likely occur north of I-20/59. We still have a weak boundary in place across the Southeast. With a little daytime heating, we are forecasting additional showers and storms to fire up once again this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms will likely begin to develop after 12 PM and continue into the evening hours. Storms will likely develop from old outflow boundaries from dissipating storms. We could see a cluster of storms to the north and another round of rain from the Gulf impact our southern counties this evening. Some spots could see pockets of heavy rainfall while others remain mostly dry. The biggest threat today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We will continue to watch the low-end threat for flash flooding. Most of the storms should weaken and move out of the area late tonight. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 80s by 7-8 PM. Areas that receive rain this evening will cool into the 70s. The best chance for rain this evening will likely occur along and south of I-20.
