Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust

rrobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rrobserver.com

hwy.co

What Are the Gilman Tunnels?

The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stephen P. Feuer (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA,
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week

(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico

One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho

Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area — including Rio Rancho — in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County returns land for North West Loop to Santa Ana Pueblo

Sandoval County Commissioners voted on road development, improvement of public offices including the sheriff’s office, and a Professional Services Agreement between Sandoval County and Corr Health for Jail Health Services. Funding for the county’s schools was also approved. Santa Ana Pueblo has also been granted ownership of the...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

