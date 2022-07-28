Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust

rrobserver.com
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus ExperimentDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
Legal Notices-Non-government
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stephen P. Feuer (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA,
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho
Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area — including Rio Rancho — in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
Oops…Albuquerque officials misspell city’s name on road sign
Do you know how to spell the name of the largest city in New Mexico? Even if you don’t, you certainly have company. Even an official road sign couldn’t seem to get it right.
Highway sign mishap in New Mexico: Albuquerque spelled wrong in ‘simple mistake’
Even if it involves a major highway sign. Recently, drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico did double takes, according to the Associated Press. An upgraded state Department of Transportation sign that was put up last week — and one that pointed drivers toward the city of Albuquerque — misspelled the city’s name.
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
‘We’re stable here.’ Residents say ABQ’s Coronado Park provides what a shelter can’t.
News of the Coronado Park closure filtered through to residents quickly enough. The day after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s announcement, many were already thinking through their options. But no option seems great, several people said in interviews with Source New Mexico. The Westside Emergency Housing Center is crowded and...
Los Lunas residents fed up with dirt file lawsuit against housing developer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the Jubilee retirement community in Los Lunas are suing a developer building a subdivision next door. Some say their homes have been getting filled with dirt for more than two years and they are tired of it. “It’s everywhere and it’s really fine. It’s like powder. it’s like flour […]
What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Sandoval County returns land for North West Loop to Santa Ana Pueblo
Sandoval County Commissioners voted on road development, improvement of public offices including the sheriff’s office, and a Professional Services Agreement between Sandoval County and Corr Health for Jail Health Services. Funding for the county’s schools was also approved. Santa Ana Pueblo has also been granted ownership of the...
SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
New Mexico Rail Runner Express adds more service to weekday and weekend schedule
More mid-morning and mid-day service gives commuter and leisure passengers more options. Albuquerque – Beginning Monday, August 1, passengers aboard the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will have more options when it comes to traveling through central New Mexico. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is adding two trains...
