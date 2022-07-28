Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood

www.sfgate.com
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ Casting Amid Outrage Over Her Accent (EXCLUSIVE)
The official Marilyn Monroe Estate has come to the defense of Ana de Armas, who is playing the Hollywood icon in Andrew Dominik and Netflix’s upcoming drama “Blonde.” An official trailer for the film premiered online July 28 and left many viewers outraged over de Armas’ casting because her accent did not entirely match Monroe’s iconic breathy tone. The film is not authorized by Monroe’s estate, but the group stands by de Armas’ casting nonetheless.
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
G-Eazy and Jeff Staple Reveal Candid Love Affair With Sneakers and The Hustle
Life doesn’t slow down, even when you’re on the top like rapper G-Eazy and streetwear designer Jeff Staple. In an exclusive interview for Footwear News, the duo get candid about their love for sneakers, creating art, and building their respective empires in streetwear and music. For Staple, who...
George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
‘Renaissance’: Meet Nova Wav, the Songwriting and Producing Duo Behind Half of Beyoncé’s New Album
Two years ago, songwriting and producing duo Nova Wav first chatted with Beyoncé over pizza about what would become her seventh full-length album: “Renaissance.”. Released on Friday, the 16-track record is filled to the brim with infectious, danceable tracks, and Nova Wav — made up of Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews — are honored to have a hand in eight of the songs. The duo, who has produced and written for Jay-Z, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and more, first met Beyoncé in 2014. In 2020, they struck gold as writers on Beyoncé’s single “Black Parade,” which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B performance. So when they got the call to work on “Renaissance” in the midst of the pandemic, the duo was more than ready to dive in.
Santa Cruz celebrates ‘The Lost Boys’ anniversary as ‘ground zero’ of teen vampire genre
"The Lost Boys" turns 35 today. Here are some Santa Cruz Easter eggs for both the casual observer and the super fan.
A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)
Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
