What to know about smoke and health this summer

Growth of good-paying Montana jobs exceeds Governor Gianforte’s goal by 30 percent
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana exceeded his goal for adding good-paying jobs to the economy in 2021, which he set at the beginning of last year. Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) data show the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 in 2021, easily surpassing the governor’s goal of 10,000.
USDA invests almost $48 million for high-speed internet access in rural Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont., July 28, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the Department is investing $401 million to provide access to high-speed internet for 31,000 rural residents and businesses in eleven states, including almost $48 million in Montana. This announcement includes a group of investments from the ReConnect Program, and an award funded through USDA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee program.
Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend
Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week. That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death. In an excerpt from...
Indigenous Montanans made up 30% of missing people in 2021, per report
The Scott Hart Building where the Department of Justice is located in Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The percentage of missing Native Americans in Montana continues to rise. According to a new report from the Montana Department of Justice, American Indians in the state made up...
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
SBA has approved $4.5 million in disaster loans so far
A federal agency announced Friday that millions of dollars in disaster loans have been approved for people affected by flooding in June. The Small Business Administration announced in a release that more than $4.5 million in disaster loans have been approved. The agency offers three types of loans: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans.
