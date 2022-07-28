Hartzler makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

www.kfvs12.com
Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates and their team for the Missouri State Representative District 147 were out in Cape Girardeau today knocking on doors and talking with voters for the upcoming election. Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss, Elaine Edgar...
Looking ahead to Mo. Primary Election
Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours...
Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
U.S. Senate candidates spend weekend campaigning across Missouri in final pitch to voters
Car and truck enthusiasts were out today checking out displays put on by the Scott City Historical Society. A Heartland business is celebrating their 60th anniversary this weekend. Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/30. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/30. Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau.
khqa.com
Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race
With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Secretary of State Reminds Voters of Election Rules
John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s much-anticipated primary election is almost here. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expects about 32-percent of Missouri’s registered voters to cast a ballot. Ashcroft reminds voters that taking a photo of your ballot is against the law…
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/1
Governor Mike Parson will tour flood damage in the St. Louis-area on Monday, Aug. 1. Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau. A man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog in Cape Girardeau. Suspect in attempted kidnapping dies before...
Gov. Parson tours historic flood damage in St. Louis region
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in the St. Louis region on Monday, August 1 to tour damage from last week’s historic flash flooding. Gov. Parson met with federal, state and local emergency officials at 3 p.m. at University City Fire Station. He also met...
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to honor Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - August 10 is Agent Orange Awareness Day, meant to recognize the date in 1961 when the deadly compound was first used in Vietnam and troops were first exposed. A statement from the organizers at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial said that the monument will “go orange” at...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
Greitens makes campaign stops in southeast Mo.
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Resigned Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is making several campaign stops across the Heartland. Greitens is the Republican primary running for U.S. Senate in the Show-Me State. Earlier on Thursday morning, July 28, he was in Scott City at Sandy’s Place. He then spoke at the...
The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions
I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding. The governor made the announcement on Monday, August 1. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and...
krcgtv.com
Majority of Missourians disapprove of abortion trigger ban, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — In an exclusive poll obtained by KRCG 13, SurveyUSA asked Missouri voters where they stood on a number of political issues, including abortion, marijuana, and the economy. Abortion. Nearly two-thirds of Missourians disapprove of Missouri's trigger ban on abortion, outlawing the procedure with no exceptions for...
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 35
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday afternoon that the death toll has risen to at least 35. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
