One magistrate judge chosen in Shawnee Co., nominations reopen for second

Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000 in-person ballots having been cast over the previous two weeks, officials said. With mail-in ballots that had arrived by Monday also counted, the number of advance voting for the Aug. 2...
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner bracing for larger than average voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced he is expecting a significant increase in voter turnout in for the primary election Tuesday, August 2nd. Howell is predicting a 38-40% voter turnout in the upcoming election. Advanced voting activity this year is far ahead of previous Gubernatorial...
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
Kansas Ballet Academy receives over $6,100 through Envista Cares Challenge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dancing program got some much-needed help in the middle of their concert. Envista Credit Union presented Kansas Ballet Academy with $6,158 Friday during the intermission of their Summer Showcase. The money was raised throughout July for the Envista Cares Challenge. It will help pay...
Topeka Municipal Court suspending August dockets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Municipal Court is suspending a number of dockets due to a staffing shortage. The City says several dockets will be suspended throughout August. All affected cases will be rescheduled, anyone can check the status of their case at Topeka.org/municipalcourt/. Non-docket business will operate as normal.
Teen driving program has the potential to save lives, comes to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road. “We take the teens out and we address the top five reasons why teens are...
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday. According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and was...
“Don’t Go Silently” rally held outside Capitol
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The message was very clear Saturday afternoon. On Aug., 2, organizers with the “Don’t Go Silently” rally, they say they’re hoping people vote no. “There are people that can’t talk. So, for years I’ve made it a point to be the voice for people that don’t have one,” Speaker Lin Marando said.
Gov. Kelly casts official vote before primary elections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters are turning out to vote days ahead of this year’s primary election including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly stopped by the Shawnee Co. Election Office to fill out her official ballot on Friday, July 29. Kelly says that voters should...
Kaw River Roots Festival returns to Lawrence in August
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The full lineup for the 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival was released on Monday. The two-day festival will return to downtown Lawrence on August 26 and 27 at Abe & Jake’s Landing. There will be roots, bluegrass, and Americana music performed along the bank of the Kansas River as well as food and drinks provided by local vendors. The headliners of the festival will be Leftover Salmon and Grammy award winners, The Infamous Stringdusters.
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Chevrolet Versa was traveling east on 21st...
Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning. Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire. Officials say the off duty firefighter...
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
KWCH.com
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Extra rainfall will help fall crops. Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in...
Dog Swims are coming to these Topeka pools
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the […]
