Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day to benefit kids at Children’s Wisconsin, Gundersen Health

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Satisfying your sweet tooth may never feel so good.

Thursday is Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold on Thursday, Dairy Queen will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa and Gundersen Health System in the LaCrosse area.

Madison-area Dairy Queen locations participating in the event include the Madison locations at 2856 University Ave., 7860 Mineral Point Rd., the Fitchburg location at 3030 Fish Hatchery Rd., and the Sun Prairie location at 704 W Main St.

How you can donate school supplies with just a few clicks

MADISON, Wis. — You can help make sure local kids have everything they need to start the school year with just a few clicks of a mouse. Our annual school supply drive with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is underway, and you can once again help without leaving home. An Amazon wishlist has been set up, allowing you to check a few items off of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ supply list and have those supplies shipped directly to their office for distribution.
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
