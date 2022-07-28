Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day to benefit kids at Children’s Wisconsin, Gundersen Health

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Satisfying your sweet tooth may never feel so good.

Thursday is Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold on Thursday, Dairy Queen will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa and Gundersen Health System in the LaCrosse area.

Madison-area Dairy Queen locations participating in the event include the Madison locations at 2856 University Ave., 7860 Mineral Point Rd., the Fitchburg location at 3030 Fish Hatchery Rd., and the Sun Prairie location at 704 W Main St.