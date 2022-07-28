Mayoral candidate Cuervo announces comprehensive economic vision for Providence

upriseri.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Former Providence Mayor Doorley dies; led city from 1965 to 1974
The 91-year-old Democrat was elected mayor of Rhode Island's capital city in 1964, at age 34.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
rinewstoday.com
Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat
Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
Abortion, $60M stadium deal divide Dems vying for RI lieutenant gov.
Democrats Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero sparred over hot-button issue during their first televised debate.
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
ABC6.com
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
thebeveragejournal.com
RI Spirits Featured During Providence Pride Celebration
Pawtucket’s Rhode Island Spirits was featured at a block party during the annual PrideFest Celebration in downtown Providence on June 18. Venues on Washington Street, including The Stable and The George, offered specialty cocktails featuring RI Spirits’ Rhodium line throughout the day. Led by Rhode Island Pride, PrideFest is one of Rhode Island’s largest festivals, attracting more than 100,000 guests to Providence each year to enjoy the festival’s live performers, food and beverage vendors, and its illuminated night parade. The Rhodium spirits line is co-owned by spouses Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde and is recognized as New England’s only LGBTQ-owned spirits brand. Located in Pawtucket, the team operates its distillery and tasting room for its carefully crafted line of vodka, flavored vodkas, gins and liqueurs. The Rhodium Spirits line is distributed by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: NEW ENGLAND INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
New England Institute of Technology Grand Opening of University Resource Center in Pawtucket. PAWTUCKET- Please join the New England Institute of Technology along with the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, Pawtucket Central Falls Development and the City of Pawtucket as we celebrate the opening of the University Resource Center at 2 Bayley Street in Pawtucket.
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday
This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island delays renumbering I-95 exits by a week
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers will soon see new exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Department of Transportation crews will begin minor work on Sunday night and in about a week start changing the signs. For business owners like Cheryl Nelson, who has an...
ABC6.com
New resource center set to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket and the New England Institute of Technology is celebrating the opening of a resource center in the city next week. The celebration will be held at the University Resource Center on Brayley Street at 5 p.m. Monday. The facility is designed...
ABC6.com
Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
ABC6.com
RIDOH and DEM place no-contact advisory on pond in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) –The Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond in Coventry Friday. The departments said the Bridge Area of Island Drive of Johnson’s Pond has toxic blue-green algae bloom in the pond. Blue-green algae can produce...
