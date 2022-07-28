Beirut port blast survivors relive trauma as silos burns

www.sfgate.com
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
'VIP trips' cost migrants their lives in Texas smuggling tragedy
TLAPACOYAN, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch.
Dutch mom gets 3 years in US for supporting Somali militants
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Dutch woman was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for donating several hundred dollars to a group that supported the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. The sentenced imposed on Farhia Hassan, 38, was far less than the 8-year sentence sought by prosecutors. She...
How a San Francisco DJ found purpose on the front lines of Ukraine
What it's like to train soldiers by day and rave in bomb shelters at night.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
