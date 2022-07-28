CHURCH BRIEFS

www.wnewsj.com
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
School sales begin tomorrow!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Helping to provide school supplies
It’s great to see the public’s willingness to contribute school supplies. A large number of our residents are single parents. Some work more than one low-paying job. There is a housing shortage and rent is high. Many people are struggling. Many of us can remember a time when...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Free school supplies for elementary-aged students grades 1-6 in the Blanchester community 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 — or whenever supplies are gone — in the Fellowship Hall of Blanchester United Methodist Church.
Ukraine standouts continue locally; you can help our sister cities
Local Saturday standouts in support of Ukraine continue, as does the collection of financial donations for Merefa, one of Wilmington’s Ukrainian sister cities. Donations should be sent to Wilmington Yearly Meeting, Pyle Center, Box 1194, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177. Include “Merefa Fund” in the memo.
Wilmington Kiwanis at Division 4 meeting
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Kiwanis Club participated at the Division 4 Kiwanis Council Meeting in Kettering at Christ United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 27. Division 4 Lt. Governor Larry Hudson presided over the Division Council Meeting, where 11 Dayton Area Kiwanis Clubs were present. Wilmington Kiwanis Club presented...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
The cowboy way: Riders in the Sky at Murphy
WILMINGTON — Multi-Grammy Award-winning Riders in the Sky brought their traditional western music and humor to the Murphy Theatre Saturday night to an appreciative audience. It’s the group’s 45th year and the Murphy show was the latest of well over 7,000 they have performed. Their show was even peppered with local references to Wilmington and to Clinton County.
WPD, CCSO, WFDset National NightOut here Tuesday
The Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department and Wilmington Wal-Mart are co-sponsoring the National Night Out 2022 event 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at the Wal-Mart at 2825 Progress Way. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood...
Local author debuts newest children’s book
Beth Woodruff, author of “Mr. L.E. Font,” has completed her new book “Mr. L.E. Font Meets His Match” — “an engaging and heartwarming children’s story that follows Mr. L.E. Font and Ellie as they get to know each other and fall in love at the zoo.”
Get help with electric/water bills, A/C repair, fans
The 2022 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases. Household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and household’s must have at least...
Clinton County looks to increase Building & Zoning fees; would be first hike since ‘05
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Building & Zoning (B&Z) Department is poised to increase its fees for the first time since 2005. Clinton County commissioners indicate they will be looking at the proposals closer and will in the coming weeks further discuss the matter. When user fees associated with...
OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening
HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A total of 720 vehicles were checked with...
Vehicle strikes, injures bicyclist in hit-skip; OSHP seeks information on SUV
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash which occurred on State Route 730 at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 when he was...
Block out your Friday nights
High school teams began practice Monday for the upcoming OHSAA Fall Sports season. Soccer, cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and football teams officially started their quest for individual and state championships. Football teams were eligible to begin padded practices on Monday. Here Wilmington High School linemen go through blocking drills early Monday morning at Alumni Field.
