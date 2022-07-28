900+ dogs expected at the Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show

kisscasper.com
Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans
I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
Dachshund Wearing Tiny Pair of Soccer Boots Melts Hearts: 'All Star Dog'
Biscuit can be seen wearing some beige linen trousers and a pair of black and white baby shoes.
The 8 Best Family Dog Breeds You’ve Never Heard Of
Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.
9 dog breeds most at risk in hot weather, according to animal charity
Vets and UK-based animal charity the RSPCA have issued a heatwave warning for dog owners, highlighting dog breeds that are most at risk in hot weather and advising owners not to walk their pets in the intense heat. Dog owners have been warned to take extra care in sweltering temperatures,...
The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds
As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue
A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette,...
126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China
As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
Bernese Mountain Dog Breed Profile
Friends and folks, from the farmlands of Switzerland, I present you the Bernese Mountain Dog!. If you're looking for a watchdog that is a loyal companion, the Bernese Mountain Dog might be the breed for you. Bernese mountain dogs are alert, good-natured, and eager to please, making them great as family pets.
What Is an Exotic Pet?
What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
Puggle Dog Breed Profile
The Puggle dog breed is one of the most popular designer crossbreeds in the United States. Puggles is a cross between the Beagle and Pug breeds. Usually, Puggle puppies are the offspring of a male pug and a female beagle. They're slowly gaining popularity due to their loving behavior and...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian
When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?
The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone’s missing pet capybara, the world’s largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She’s based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
