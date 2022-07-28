Kansas churches that are polling sites must take down abortion amendment signs by Election Day

www.kcur.org
Kansas state senator delivers signatures needed to enter governor’s race as independent
TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle delivered 8,894 signatures Monday to the Secretary of State’s Office, clearing the 5,000 threshold needed to secure a place as an independent candidate for governor on the November ballot. Pyle’s entry into the race is expected to benefit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly by siphoning votes from Republican Derek Schmidt. […] The post Kansas state senator delivers signatures needed to enter governor’s race as independent appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Abortion rights advocates rally at Kansas Statehouse as critical vote nears
TOPEKA (KSNT)— Protests are breaking out at the Statehouse ahead of Tuesday’s Primary. A large group of abortion rights advocates gathered outside the Capitol to participate in the “Don’t Go Silently” rally on Saturday. The event attracted hundreds online. Aylin Garcia, one of the organizers of the event, said they’re hoping to raise awareness and sway voters […]
flatlandkc.org
Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?
Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
WIBW
Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are […] The post Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2
Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
NBC News
Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling
Kansas will be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice and pro-life state activists are working around the clock as a final push ahead of Tuesday’s vote, which could determine the future of abortion rights. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution PROTECTS the right to an abortion. If the state votes yes on the Value Them Both amendment, that protection would be removed, giving the conservative state legislature the deciding power. If the state votes no, the constitutional right to an abortion would remain in place. Polls show a tight race, with 47% of Kansas planning to vote “yes,” 43% planning to vote “no,” and 10% still undecided.July 31, 2022.
LJWORLD
Lawrence church that has been outspoken supporter of amendment to remove constitutional right to abortion hit by vandals
A Lawrence church who has been an outspoken supporter of the state constitutional amendment on abortion rights, was vandalized with “Vote No” messages Sunday night. Lawrence’s Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts Street, had two sides of its brick sanctuary building spray painted with large Vote No messages just ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. A No vote in the Aug. 2 election is a vote against the amendment that would remove any constitutional right to an abortion that currently exists in the state.
Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins speak with voters Saturday ahead of Aug 2. primaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Another race with high anticipation this year is Kansas’ Third Congressional District seat for U.S. Congress. Incumbent Sharice Davids is already the confirmed Democratic nominee for the November election, while Republican nominees Amanda Adkins and John McCaughrean will go head to head on Aug. 2 for the nomination.
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign commercial from Johnson, a state representative […] The post Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
Nearly 190,000 Kansans have already voted
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 25,000 Kansans voted on Thursday, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. As of 8 a.m. Friday, 188,798 people had cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the number was 163,562. Primary elections do not usually generate as much enthusiasm. By this time in […]
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Complexity of life, health exemptions to abortion bans
Life and health exemptions to abortion bans are complex. With the legality of abortion effectively on the Aug. 2 ballot, Kansans should understand how looming government regulations might affect women’s health. If the abortion amendment passes, the Kansas legislature will likely ban all or most abortions soon. Conservatives have...
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
