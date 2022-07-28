Kansas churches that are polling sites must take down abortion amendment signs by Election Day

Kansas will be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice and pro-life state activists are working around the clock as a final push ahead of Tuesday’s vote, which could determine the future of abortion rights. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution PROTECTS the right to an abortion. If the state votes yes on the Value Them Both amendment, that protection would be removed, giving the conservative state legislature the deciding power. If the state votes no, the constitutional right to an abortion would remain in place. Polls show a tight race, with 47% of Kansas planning to vote “yes,” 43% planning to vote “no,” and 10% still undecided.July 31, 2022.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO