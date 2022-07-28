ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Kansas churches that are polling sites must take down abortion amendment signs by Election Day

By Shawnee Mission Post
kcur.org
 4 days ago
Kansas Reflector

Kansas state senator delivers signatures needed to enter governor’s race as independent

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle delivered 8,894 signatures Monday to the Secretary of State’s Office, clearing the 5,000 threshold needed to secure a place as an independent candidate for governor on the November ballot. Pyle’s entry into the race is expected to benefit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly by siphoning votes from Republican Derek Schmidt. […] The post Kansas state senator delivers signatures needed to enter governor’s race as independent appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Abortion rights advocates rally at Kansas Statehouse as critical vote nears

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Protests are breaking out at the Statehouse ahead of Tuesday’s Primary. A large group of abortion rights advocates gathered outside the Capitol to participate in the “Don’t Go Silently” rally on Saturday. The event attracted hundreds online. Aylin Garcia, one of the organizers of the event, said they’re hoping to raise awareness and sway voters […]
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?

Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammet renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are […] The post Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2

Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
LAWRENCE, KS
NBC News

Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

Kansas will be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice and pro-life state activists are working around the clock as a final push ahead of Tuesday’s vote, which could determine the future of abortion rights. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution PROTECTS the right to an abortion. If the state votes yes on the Value Them Both amendment, that protection would be removed, giving the conservative state legislature the deciding power. If the state votes no, the constitutional right to an abortion would remain in place. Polls show a tight race, with 47% of Kansas planning to vote “yes,” 43% planning to vote “no,” and 10% still undecided.July 31, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence church that has been outspoken supporter of amendment to remove constitutional right to abortion hit by vandals

A Lawrence church who has been an outspoken supporter of the state constitutional amendment on abortion rights, was vandalized with “Vote No” messages Sunday night. Lawrence’s Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts Street, had two sides of its brick sanctuary building spray painted with large Vote No messages just ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. A No vote in the Aug. 2 election is a vote against the amendment that would remove any constitutional right to an abortion that currently exists in the state.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy

TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign commercial from Johnson, a state representative […] The post Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Nearly 190,000 Kansans have already voted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 25,000 Kansans voted on Thursday, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. As of 8 a.m. Friday, 188,798 people had cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the number was 163,562. Primary elections do not usually generate as much enthusiasm. By this time in […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE

