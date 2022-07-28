ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton man killed in steel mill accident

By Sarah Bean
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton man has died after routine activities turned fatal at a Middletown steel mill.

According to our partners at WLWT , 46-year-old Wessley Blanton died while performing planned maintenance at a hot mill strip. Authorities said the preliminary cause of death was head trauma.

This incident, ruled to be an accident, occurred at the Middletown Works Facility for Cleveland Cliffs. According to the Cleveland Cliffs website, this facility is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot- and cold-rolling and finishing operations.

Production facilities include blast furnaces, galvanizing and aluminizing lines, and other operations as well as the hot mill strip Blanton was working on.

According to WLWT, this accident occurred during what was a routine activity at the mill. Cleveland Cliffs said it is now investigating this incident alongside The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA.

“The company sends its deepest sympathies to the families and they are providing support,” Cleveland Cliffs said in a statement on Tuesday.

