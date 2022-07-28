ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria ISD school supply lists, Back-to-School events

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Here is a look at Victoria ISD’s latest Back-to-School information.

School supply lists

Click here for VISD’s school supply lists.

Back-to-School events

Freshman Orientation, AKA Fish Camp

Froggy Camp for Pre-K students

6th-grade Orientation

Kinder-5th-grade Sneak Peek

You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page .

