Victoria ISD school supply lists, Back-to-School events
VICTORIA, Texas – Here is a look at Victoria ISD’s latest Back-to-School information.
School supply lists
Click here for VISD’s school supply lists.
Back-to-School events
Freshman Orientation, AKA Fish Camp
Froggy Camp for Pre-K students
6th-grade Orientation
Kinder-5th-grade Sneak Peek
You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page .
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0