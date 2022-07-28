Victoria ISD school supply lists, Back-to-School events

VICTORIA, TEXAS- A local server received a hate message from a customer a few days ago. Patrick Rodriguez, a server at El Paso Tacos and Tequila says the customer started by asking “Do you have a lot of guys friends dressed as girls” and other derogatory comments. By the end of the night the customer left a note on the receipt say “Don’t tip gays”. Despite the hate he received while working he says the support has been overwhelming.

