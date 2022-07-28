Bruce Springsteen sold out? How to still get tickets at a reasonable price

www.cleveland.com
Diana Ross to perform at MGM Northfield Park in September
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
Tickets still available for Elton John’s final show in Cleveland
While Elton John has been in Cleveland for a farewell tour before, the legendary singer says this is really the very last time.
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top prove 70 (or 80) is the new 20 at Outlaw Music Festival (Photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – This weekend will go a long way in proving the old guys still got it. At 75, Elton John plays Progressive Field Saturday night. It’s Sir Elton’s third time in Cleveland on his farewell tour. But first up on Friday were Willie Nelson and ZZ Top.
Finding love on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michelle and David Brown first met each other when they learned their RV campsite was double-booked. A year later, they married. The Browns shared their travel-filled love story with Jeff and Patti Kinzbach on the latest episode of “Rocking the RV Life.” The Browns now travel together full-time, along with their dog Carmen, in David’s Super C RV.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Sixth City Comedy Festival returns for second year, highlighting Cleveland’s comedy scene
CLEVELAND, Ohio – During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a whole lot to laugh about when it came to daily news and updates. But Marla Massie found herself turning to comedy, as she has for years, to help get through it. As a result...
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August
A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
All Faiths Pantry schedules blues edition of Music Feeds People fundraiser for Aug. 6
PARMA, Ohio -- After hosting a Reggae for Food fundraiser for roughly a decade, a few years ago All Faiths Pantry changed the tune while singing the same message. This leads to the fourth annual Music Feed People fundraiser, which returns with a blues edition scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) at the German Central Foundation on York Road.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday night’s $1.2 billion jackpot
Here's the winning numbers for Friday night's $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
Kids’ fun, music and historic tour highlight Olmsted People’s Heritage Days: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The Olmsted People’s Heritage Days celebration begins Thursday (Aug. 4) and ends Saturday. It is the grassroots effort that began last year, growing out of the annual tradition created by the late Clint Williams. Yes, it is small, but it brings our community together in some fun ways.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
One of the good things about living in a more affordable big city is the plethora of good dining options for a reasonable price. Yes, there are a ton of high end steakhouses and seafood joints where you can spend an arm and a leg, but there are also a ton of choices for a great meal where you don't have to dig deep into your bank account to pay for. These are our favorite affordable meals in town, from Chinese soup dumplings and pho to brunch, sandwiches, shawarma and gyros and more.
Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station
Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
Berea store that sold $1M Mega Millions ticket gets bonus
The Ohio Lottery is giving a gas station that sold a $1 million Mega Millions ticket a bonus.
Park combines nature and arts into one fun festival among the trees: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If you cannot decide whether to spend a day basking in nature in the woods or exploring an art show, the Geauga Park District invites you to do both from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) at The West Woods park, 9465 Kinsman Road.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive Sushi
After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
