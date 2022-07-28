High school football: Green Canyon tabbed Region 11 favorite, hopes to continue the North’s recent dominance of 4A

www.deseret.com
High school football: Defending state champs Lehi the front-runner in ultracompetitive Region 8
If it seems like every other football team in 5A is chasing teams from Region 8, it’s because it’s kind of true. Of the current teams in Region 8, at least one has captured a state title the past five years and eight of the past 10 years. There were even double winners twice during that stretch when teams were in different classifications — 2017 (Orem, Lehi) and 2012 (Timpview, Jordan).
Two-A-Days: Hawks look to exceed expectations in 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the calendar turned to August, it marked the return of high school football in the state of Texas. “It feels great to be back, we’ve worked hard all summer, and we have great expectations going into this summer,” said Hawk senior safety Nathan Pepper. The sounds of whistles echoed through […]
BYU football lands another commitment from a tight end, this one closer to home
It’s still a busy time for college football recruiting in the days leading up to fall camp and the quickly approaching 2022 season. And BYU is cashing in again, as East High tight end Matthew Fredrick committed to the Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class on Monday. Fredrick is rated...
Why was legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards discussed during Pac-12 football media day?
LOS ANGELES — During Pac-12 football media day Friday, there were a multitude of topics covered by the league’s coaches. For example, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was asked about legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and his role in helping revolutionize college football through the forward pass. “I’m...
Utah State football gets commitment from Texas HS running back Jaydon Bailey
Utah State football’s 2023 recruiting class is starting to grow. First it was Skyridge High quarterback McCae Hillstead and then Ridgeline High wide receiver Jackson Olsen. On Friday night, the Aggies added their third commitment for 2023 : Steele High (Cibolo, Texas) running back Jaydon Bailey. Bailey announced his...
Tony Finau wins for the 2nd straight week with Rocket Mortgage Classic victory
Utah golfer Tony Finau has achieved a feat not seen on the PGA Tour since 2019. On Sunday, Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan for his second tournament victory in as many weeks after he took home the 3M Open title last week. It...
Who are the favorites to win the Utah Women’s State Amateur golf tournament this week?
OGDEN — The field for the 116th annual Utah Women’s State Amateur isn’t the largest in tournament history — not even close — but it might be one of the deepest. The venerable tournament begins Monday morning at Ogden Golf & Country Club with one round of stroke-play qualifying for the 32 match play spots and concludes Thursday with an 18-hole championship match.
