Wicker Works furniture is built to last

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Jiffy Lube gives platform to aspiring artists in Indiana
The mural project, which started in 2016 as a way to cover up graffiti art at one Indiana store location, has turned into an award-winning initiative giving local artists a platform to showcase their work. This collaboration is one way Jiffy Lube of Indiana and the Arts Council of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 5,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning’s storms. At 1:30 p.m., just under 4,000 AES Indiana customers are without power. Check the AES Indiana outages map to find out when power in your area will be restored.
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Hiking Club celebrates 65th anniversary, invites people to join
It might just be the best first day of the rest of your life!. If you like to hike, love nature, adventure and want to join a club celebrating 65 years of passion and friendships, then the Indianapolis hiking club may be for you!. The club is currently celebrating over...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
WISH-TV
Maven Space and COhatch provide unique workspaces for Indianapolis entrepreneurs
The Business, Equity & Opportunities team had the opportunity to visit two of Indiana’s successful shared workspaces, COhatch and Maven Space. These environments provide valuable opportunities for small businesses and independent workers to thrive. Business owners from the same community can come together to share ideas and resources in...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Meet Hoosier the therapy dog
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Hoosier’s owner and educator at Indiana University Health, Aran Mordoh.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
WISH-TV
James Danko, President of Butler
In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
WISH-TV
IMPD to host free youth summit Aug. 20
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people. IMPD Chief Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022”...
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Fox 59
How to use up all your summer tomatoes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana
Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
WISH-TV
Business Equity for Indy launches a Workforce Pilot program to help companies drive equity
Stacia Murphy, Director of Equity, Outreach & Strategic Partnerships at Indy Chamber, told us more about Business Equity for Indy’s new resources in today’s “This Week in Business” segment. The Business Equity for Indy Learning and Talent task force recently released tools for employers in the Indiana region to drive equity outcomes. One of the tools is a Workforce Pilot, which is an intensive, two-year cohort designed to assist companies with adopting evidence-based strategies alongside industry experts that will reduce disparities, drive equity, and support companies’ talent strategies.
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
WISH-TV
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Author brings book tour to Indy, shares inspiration behind ‘Sister Friends Forever’
“Sister Friends Forever” is a new soon to be published book written by Kimberla Lawson Roby who says her faith played a huge part in the inspiration behind the book. The “New York Times” bestselling author joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her latest book.
