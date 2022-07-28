ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 State Police Academy leaders investigated over "bear crawl" drills

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

4 Massachusetts State Police Academy leaders investigated over authorized 'bear crawl' drills 00:53

BOSTON – Several Massachusetts State Police Academy leaders are under investigation after trainees were forced to perform an exercise called "bear crawls" that resulted in several injuries.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said he became aware of two recent incidents where trainees were forced to perform the exercise. Mason said bear crawls are "not authorized," and "added no value to the training."

A department spokesman said the bear crawls left some trainees with blisters on their hands that needed medical treatment.

The two drill instructors who supervised the exercise were removed and returned to their regular assignments in the department.

Mason also removed and replaced the academy commandant and executive officer responsible for oversight of the academy's day-to-day operations.

An internal affairs investigation was also opened to identify anyone else responsible for the training.

Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the incident Thursday. He said Mason was hired in part because of his plans to change the attitude and culture of Massachusetts State Police.

"He talked a lot to both of us about the fact that it needed to be less of a militaristic approach and more of a community based, community policing approach with real focus on tools and capabilities, and policies around de-escalation and collaboration," Baker said. "This story as it plays out, as I understand it, is clearly not consistent with the way the colonel organized and has operated the training academy since he became the colonel. I'm glad it's under investigation and I have full faith he will do the right thing with respect of what should happen."

Kool Aid Free
3d ago

I went through another academy in Massachusetts. We did bear crawls frequently. I don't understand how you get "injured" doing them. If you're that out of shape, you shouldn't have made it through your PT test to get to the academy. Great, now we have woke training for cops 🤦‍♂️

fallriverreporter.com

Wanted fugitive from Massachusetts arrested for giving woman unwanted kisses, hug

Police arrested a wanted Massachusetts man after accusations from a female victim. According to Transit Police, on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Park Street Station for a report of an assault. Upon...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
