Sir Frederick Barclay awaits judge’s decision on penalties after contempt ruling

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is waiting to see whether he will be penalised after a judge ruled he was in contempt of court as a result of failing to give nearly £250,000 to his ex-wife.

Lady Hiroko Barclay, 79, had asked Sir Jonathan Cohen to hand 87-year-old Sir Frederick a jail term after arguing that he had breached court orders to pay her more than £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

She said he had not paid the first of two £50 million lump sums as ordered and owed £185 000 to cover the cost of her legal bills and £60,000 in maintenance.

Lady Barclay argued that Sir Frederick had the means to pay but had not paid.

Sir Jonathan ruled that Sir Frederick was not in contempt as a result of not paying the first of the two £50 million lump sums.

He concluded that Lady Barclay had not proved that Sir Frederick had the means to pay.

But the judge ruled that Sir Frederick was in contempt as a result of not paying the money he owed for legal fees and maintenance – after concluding that he had the means to pay those sums.

Sir Jonathan made the rulings after considering the latest stage of a dispute over money between Sir Frederick and Lady Barclay at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He said he would consider whether penalties might be imposed at a follow-up hearing next month.

Lawyers said outside court that Sir Jonathan could hand Sir Frederick a jail sentence.

Lady Barclay had told Sir Jonathan that Sir Frederick had the means to pay all the money he owed but was aiming to “string things out” until “one or other of us dies”.

Sir Frederick had said he did not have access to funds – and said money was held in trusts.

Lawyer Marcus Dearle, who represents Sir Frederick, had told the judge that “all steps” had been taken to raise money owed.

Sir Frederick and his twin Sir David were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Their business interests including Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Control of the Barclay group has passed of other members of the family.

