ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQane_0gwK9bkC00

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard ’s killer Wayne Couzens.

This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.

All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 49

B- Original
3d ago

It seems as if there’re more officers committing crimes then the street ones they’re supposed to be trying to catch. Turn left or right and put the cuffs on your partner

Reply
23
Richard Hernandez
3d ago

Termination. This us why we need a National registry of Police offenders. PROTECT the public from these preditors.

Reply
15
Sandra Dockeney
4d ago

Throw the book at the cops that did this, then make them strip and post those pics on the web.

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police#Puppets#Violent Crime#Stoppers Atkin
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

771K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy