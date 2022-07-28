ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Heyward Cracks Joke About Antonio Brown and 'Red Flags'

By Noah Strackbein
The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is still taking heat from his final NFL moment.

LATROBE, PA -- Antonio Brown is a year removed from the NFL, but his final moments are still remembered by fans and players. The antics of the long-time Pittsburgh Steelers wideout aren't going anywhere, and the stories are certainly still vivid.

During training camp at Saint Vincent College, Steelers captain Cam Heyward was asked about potential red flags that could alert a team of a selfish player. In his answer, Heyward cracked a joke about AB's final NFL moment.

"If you’re taking off your pads in the middle of a game, we’re going to have a problem," Heyward said with a laugh.

The Steelers star was alluding to Brown's last NFL memory. In a game against the New York Jets, AB got into an argument with the coaching staff and proceeded to remove his pads and run to the locker room.

Brown was released following the game, ending years of antics by the wide receiver. But, like anything caught on tape, it's going to be hard to forget his final shebang.

Comments / 0

 

