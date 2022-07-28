Casey Legg Appears on the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg Named to the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List
On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced its thirty-player Watch List for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, featuring West Virginia place kicker Casey Legg.
Legg was a 2021 Lou Groza finalist after connecting 19-23 on field goals, including a season-high 49-yard field in the 29-17 win at TCU - one of three field goals on the day.
He Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15) and was 26th nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 82.6%.
2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List
Jacon Barnes - Louisiana Tech
Andres Borregales - Miami
Cayden Camper - Colorado State
Ryan Coe - Cincinnati
Owen Daffer - East Carolina
Jonah Dalmas - Boise State
Mitchel Fineran - Purdue
Blake Grupe - Notre Dame
Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV
Seth Keller - Texas State
Casey Legg - West Virginia
Cam Little - Arkansas
Zack Long - Tulsa
Tyler Loop - Arizona
Connor Lytton - Boston College
Harrison Mevis - Missouri
Jake Moody - Michigan
Brayden Narveson - Western Kentucky
Jake Oldroyd - BYU
Jack Podlesny - Georgia
B.T. Potter - Clemson
Will Reichard - Alabama
John Richardson - Northern Illinois
Noah Ruggles - Ohio State
Chad Ryland - Maryland
Jared Sackett - UTSA
Matthew Shipley - Hawaii
Spencer Shrader - USF
Andre Szmyt - Syracuse
Brandon Talton - Nevada
