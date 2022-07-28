Neighbours: Last ever episode airs in Australia after 37 years

The long-running soap opera Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years, airing its final episode in Australia last night (27 July).

Premiering in 1985, the hit Australian TV series will bid its farewell in the UK – where it found the most success – on Friday (29 July) at 9pm on Channel 5 .

Coming to a close after nearly 9,000 episodes, the show follows the loves, lives, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street, a cul-de-sac in the town of Erinsborough, Australia.

Hundreds of fans came together to watch the last episode on a big screen in Melbourne, the city where the show is produced.

The hit drama featured drownings, plane crashes, bushfires, and other tearful deaths, among these seven most bonkers moments .

Former Neighbours stars including Kylie Minogue , Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie , returned to say goodbye to Ramsay Street in the star-studded series finale .

Meanwhile, earlier this month, in anticipation of the forthcoming episode, fans believe they “worked out” the plot of the finale based on tiny detail in the background of Minogue’s on-set photo. The 54-year-old actor played Charlene Robinson from 1986 to 1988.

The last ever episode of Neighbours airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 29 July.