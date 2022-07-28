An official Playstation mobile controller is coming from Backbone – here’s how to buy it

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Backbone has announced an officially licensed Playstation product, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition and it’s available to purchase now.

Designed for iPhone users, the Backbone One allows gamers to take their games on the go. This new edition will be able to work with the PS remote play iPhone app and allow you to stream games from either your PS4 or PS5 to play hundreds of different games through an internet connection.

That means users will be able to enjoy the best PS5 games , even when they are aware from their consoles.

The Backbone One shares the same white colourway of the PS5’s dualsense controller, complete with glossy, transparent buttons. It’s also designed to work well with other PS5 accessories , such as the 3D pulse wireless headset, according to a post on the Playstation blog .

If you want to find out how much the Backbone One will cost, where to buy and what features are included then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Backbone One for iPhone – Playstation edition: £99.99, Playbackbone.com

This version of the Backbone One not only has a cosmetic appearance to match the hardware of the PS5, but is also designed to integrate nicely with the PS remote play app . A steady internet connection will be required in order to stream games smoothly, but it means that PS4 and PS5 games can be taken just about anywhere (which is normally difficult to do, if you’ve seen the size of a PS5 console).

It works by plugging directly into your iPhone via the lightning port, which means that it doesn’t need a separate power supply in order to work.

Backbone One also works with other App Store games and game streaming services that support controllers, including Genshin Impact , Fantasian , Call of Duty: Mobile , and more.

Players can download the Backbone App for a a more customised experience as well. Inside the app, there are various PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing different PlayStation shapes and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles.

While this model won’t work with Android devices, there is a Backbone One that is designed to connect with Android phones via a USB C port (£99.99, Playbackbone.com )

