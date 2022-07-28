Engelbert Humperdinck at San Jose Civic in San Jose Nov 04, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr. More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO