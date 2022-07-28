Engelbert Humperdinck at San Jose Civic in San Jose Nov 04, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

www.tmpresale.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
The Nation’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival Comes To San Jose In October
Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr. More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
Why the City of San Jose Is Being Sued Over a Proposed Whole Foods
Whole Foods, the bulk grocer turned technocratic lightning rod of gentrification and workers’ rights complaints, gained a new group of detractors in San Jose. In fact, the uproar over a proposed Whole Foods location at El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center brings the complaints directly to the city: A community group is outright suing San Jose over what it claims to be malpractice. The Mercury News reports Citizens for Inclusive Development take issue with the 40,000-square-foot anchor store because they allege the city specifically stated the space is meant for “generic, non-grocery use.” The El Paseo de Saratoga compound is a Signature Project, where the city builds market-rate housing in addition to commercial developments.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
California fruit stand employees find wallet belonging to William Shatner
GILROY, Calif. — Even space travelers lose their wallets. William Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk on on the 1960s television series “Star Trek” and became the oldest person to travel into space in 2021, accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand earlier this month, KGO-TV reported.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
Hinodeya Ramen & Bar to Open Union Square Location
The dashi-style ramen restaurant is opening its fourth location this fall.
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in San Jose - Corporate Housing Rental
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Cambrian Park of San Jose. Close to Whole Foods, Costco, Safeway and much more.
5 standout places to eat and drink outside in San Francisco
To find the best backyard bar on Balboa Street, look for the hanging tongs.
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale
Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
