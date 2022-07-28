ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Engelbert Humperdinck at San Jose Civic in San Jose Nov 04, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

The Nation’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival Comes To San Jose In October

Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr.  More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.
SAN JOSE, CA
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Why the City of San Jose Is Being Sued Over a Proposed Whole Foods

Whole Foods, the bulk grocer turned technocratic lightning rod of gentrification and workers’ rights complaints, gained a new group of detractors in San Jose. In fact, the uproar over a proposed Whole Foods location at El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center brings the complaints directly to the city: A community group is outright suing San Jose over what it claims to be malpractice. The Mercury News reports Citizens for Inclusive Development take issue with the 40,000-square-foot anchor store because they allege the city specifically stated the space is meant for “generic, non-grocery use.” The El Paseo de Saratoga compound is a Signature Project, where the city builds market-rate housing in addition to commercial developments.
SAN JOSE, CA
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco

There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale

Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
SUNNYVALE, CA
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk

The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
SAN JOSE, CA

