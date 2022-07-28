2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting

www.fox10phoenix.com
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Bullhead City, AZ: Bullhead City Police Department searching for local man wanted for attempted homicide that occurred during the night last Sunday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Picture: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: The Bullhead City Police Department is searching for a local man identified as 35 year old Antonio Ruiz, 35 of Bullhead City, Arizona who is wanted for attempted homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 31st, 2022.
PHOTOS: Several vehicles rescued from flooded streets following monsoon rains
ehicles into flooded streets and had to be rescued from the waters on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Inmate death under investigation
KINGMAN – The death of an Adult Detention Center inmate is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). An agency Facebook post stated that outside medical personnel responded to the downtown Kingman facility at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, July 28, when 26-year-old Raul Martinez of Bullhead City was unresponsive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Elderly couple sentenced for pension fraud
BULLHEAD CITY – An elderly Bullhead City man addressed the court when sentenced last month for defrauding a pension fund of more than $210,000 over a 10-year period. Kurt Sofka, and his wife Emma, both 79, entered plea agreements for collecting the money that was intended for Mr. Sofka’s mother, who died in 2010.
ourbigescape.com
14 Bullhead City Free Boondocking Locations for Cold Winter (Updated 2022)
Bullhead City free boondocking is simple and easy to find near town. This is a post to help you find one of the many free locations when the weather is cold or for Summer as well. Snowbirds flock to the Arizona and Nevada areas to spend the Winter in areas like Quartzsite and these are so good stopovers en-route or for summer fun on the river in warm weather.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Vehicle crash off Needles Highway near Budweiser Road.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A vehicle crash has occurred off Needles Highway near Budweiser Road. The crash was reported at 1:19 p.m. PT on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Initial reports from the California Highway Patrol that solo vehicle crash with with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing Layton man found in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – The body of a missing Layton man who was last seen late last week while traveling in Arizona has been found on Tuesday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue confirmed the body of Beau Riddle, 49, has been found in a brush area near where his vehicle was last spotted in Arizona.
Mohave Daily News
Mosquito fogging planned Monday in Mohave Valley
MOHAVE VALLEY — Mosquito fogging is planned Monday in two Mohave Valley neighborhoods after surveillance conducted by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division revealed populations warranting the action. Adult mosquito control application will take place after 8 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, in the areas from Willow Drive to Laguna...
boatlyfe.com
DCB M37R Catamaran No. 14 Set For Shootout Delivery
<!– New Products: DCB M37R Catamaran No. 14 Set For Shootout Delivery. Imagine having a brand-new DCB Performance Boats M37R catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines finished and just waiting for you to hop into the plush driver’s seat, hit the throttles and go. The only things separating you from your immaculate 37-footer are approximately 2,800 miles of road between Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and your home in Brockville, Ontario, Canada and, of course, the United States-Canada border.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Double shooting, one death reported in Golden Valley over weekend￼
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a murder in Golden Valley. Deputies responded early Sunday afternoon to a report that two people suffered gunshot wounds. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said detectives are sorting through conflicting accounts of what transpired. She said it was determined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riverscenemagazine.com
Lake Havasu’s Beauden Baumkirchner And His Family Continue Healing
Nearly two years ago, the Baumkirchner family of Lake Havasu City began a journey that has taken them from very low lows and some very exciting times. In November 2020, several events conspired to come together as the perfect storm. The couple had planned to go camping in California near...
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Golden Shores, AZ: Storms overnight damaged power lines causing power outage.
Sources: Mohave Electric Cooperative and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson (Information) Golden Shores, Arizona: Storms overnight on Monday, August 1st, 2022 damaged power lines causing power outage. On their power outage website, Mohave Electric Cooperative correctly reports approximately 1,752 customers are without power. According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson,...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving semi truck with trailer into center divider and cab tipping onto side along Interstate 40 just west of J Street.
Source: California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving semi truck with trailer into center divider and cab tipping onto side along Interstate 40 just west of J Street. The crash was reported at 1:28 a.m. PT on Friday, July 29th, 2022 near the area of the California Avenue...
KOLD-TV
Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
riverscenemagazine.com
2nd Annual Kingman 66 fest
The Kingman 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66 and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. The event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Extreme storm causes power outages for more than 4,000 MEC members
BULLHEAD CITY – Storms with heavy rain, high wind, and lightning strikes caused seven separate power outages throughout Mohave Electric Cooperative’s (MEC) eastern & western service territory from Valle Vista, Peach Springs, to Hualapai, and areas of Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, and Bullhead City last week. Crews worked throughout the night and into the next day to restore power as quickly as possible to all members. Outages caused by these extreme storms are unfortunately unavoidable.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Prescott Street closure planned in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Prescott Street will be closed between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue for a UniSource gas main extension from Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5, , from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Detour signs will be posted, and we urge the traveling public to use caution around construction zones and workers. Please, contact Tanner Brown (928) 391-1257 for any questions.
Comments / 3