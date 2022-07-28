Man Killed, Firefighter Injured in Lakewood YMCA Fire

One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO