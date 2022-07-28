Man Killed, Firefighter Injured in Lakewood YMCA Fire

mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
mynewsla.com
Previously Burned Downtown Building Catches Fire Again
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Sunday evening against flames showing through the roof of a previously burned single-story commercial building downtown. The fire was reported at 10:31 p.m. at 1501 E. 17th St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. More than 70 firefighters put out the bulk...
mynewsla.com
Residential Fire Near Corona Seriously Injures a Person
A person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building near Corona. The fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. in the 20000 block of State Street in the unincorporated community of El Cerrito, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday. Officers were sent to Bluff Road and Given Place about 7 p.m. Sunday, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a motorcycle that had collided with an SUV,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Home in Adams-Normandie Neighborhood
Fire Sunday damaged a single-story home in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:21 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Hobart Boulevard with flames showing on two sides of the structure, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash
A man on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a white SUV that left the scene. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, said Lt. M. Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Martin Contreras, 59, of...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
L.A. Weekly
David Wright III Dies in 2-Car Collision on 20th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Avenue R-12 On July 17th, at around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2018 Dodge Durango and a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Wright. Furthermore, the report stated that the 25-year-old driver of Dodge was heading north on 20th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Fire damaged one room Sunday at an elementary school in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to 49th Street Elementary School at 750 E. 49th St. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The fire...
mynewsla.com
Off Road Vehicle Crash In Anza Leaves Four Injured
An off-road vehicle crash Sunday evening left four people inured in Anza. The crash at 65100 Highway 74 East was reported at 8:43 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Four people suffered moderate injuries, the department reported. They were being transported to a hospital for treatment. Details about...
mynewsla.com
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy’s Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked Sunday evening to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. The OCFA was called at 6:30 p.m. to the mall at 2800 N. Main St., said Capt. Greg Barta. There were...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
mynewsla.com
Officers Rescue Woman From Burning Vehicle in Bell Gardens
Officers rescued an unconscious 28-year-old woman who was trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire after it struck a traffic signal control cabinet on a sidewalk in Bell Gardens, authorities said Sunday. Officers were patrolling in the 6000 block of Gage Avenue at about 4:55 a.m. Saturday when they came...
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
mynewsla.com
Person Seriously Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in Menifee
One person was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday morning in Menifee, authorities said. The crash occurred at 6:51 a.m. in the area of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. There was no other information...
Comments / 0