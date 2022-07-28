Historic all-women ballot for Macon County Democrats

foxillinois.com
Officials push for change at deadly intersection
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A lawmaker and local officials are pushing for change at the site of a deadly crash, which claimed the lives of two teens last month. Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, and Assumption Mayor Derek Page made a plea for changes on Monday.
Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash
A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
Ford County Health Department wants dead birds
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Public Health Department is asking for the public's help collecting dead birds. The department collects and tests dead birds as part of its West Nile virus surveillance program. If you find a dead bird in Ford County between now and October 15,...
Champaign-Urbana groups turn guns into garden tools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It is a known fact to residents of the Champaign-Urbana community that gun violence is an on going issue facing the area. As part of Ministerial Alliance of Champaign Urbana, a group of over 20 local organizations have devoted three days to ending gun violence and growing community.
2 adults escape Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two people were able to escape a house fire in Champaign on Monday. A neighbor reported the fire around 1:49 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Gertrude Avenue. Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the single-story home when firefighters arrived...
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Kroger closed in Taylorville due to asbestos, EPA says
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Kroger in Taylorville was closed on Friday, and all the employees were removed after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 East Bidwell Street. The state issued the seal because of asbestos contamination. The order...
Charleston man steals three-wheel bike, police say
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say he stole a three-wheel bike. On July 22, Charleston Police were called to the 10 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a stolen bike that was worth $550. The Charleston Police Department says they received...
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
Illinois United set to compete at AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - A local AAU Track & Field team will compete in their seventh Junior Olympics. In a few days they'll travel to North Carolina to begin their quest at a national title. Springfield's own Illinois United is set to compete at the AAU Track & Field Junior...
Teen girl shot while traveling in car in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso through the door of her car early Sunday morning. Two houses were also hit by the gunfire. It happened at approximately 5:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway. Police say three men were...
Man accused of stealing bike from shed
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say broke into a shed and stole a bike. Charleston police officers were called to a reported theft on Thursday in the 400 block of North 12th Street. Police say Brendan D. Hartley removed the bike without permission...
License plate readers helpful in shooting arrests, stolen cars recovered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting a Rantoul man was arrested in Champaign for murder. Law enforcement credits the arrest to Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR). The company that runs the ALPRs, FLOCK System, trusts these devices have helped police departments narrow down the search...
Music and art filled weekends in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a weekend filled with live music and art in Decatur. Sunday, was the first of three free festivals hosted by Donnie’s Homespun in Decatur. The Central Park Music and Art series featured food, local art vendors, and live performances from central Illinois...
Child shot while playing outside
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In Champaign, a man and a child suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting late Saturday evening. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Third Street. As they arrived on the scene, officers were notified of vehicles arriving at an...
