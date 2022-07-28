Part of South Grand Avenue to close for rail improvements

foxillinois.com
foxillinois.com
Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash
A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
foxillinois.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
foxillinois.com
Back to school bash raises money for The Outlet, Kidzeum
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield families came out and enjoyed the perfect weather at Saturday's back-to-school bash hosted by Scheels and community partners. The event featured live music, food, family activities, and more. The Springfield Police and Fire Departments also battled it out in dunk tanks to raise funds...
newschannel20.com
Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
foxillinois.com
Kroger closed in Taylorville due to asbestos, EPA says
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Kroger in Taylorville was closed on Friday, and all the employees were removed after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 East Bidwell Street. The state issued the seal because of asbestos contamination. The order...
newschannel20.com
Victim robbed at gunpoint in County Market parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing someone in the parking lot of a local County Market store. It happened at 10:45 p.m. on July 19 at the store located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy. Police say the victim was followed by...
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers needs help solving armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car […]
WAND TV
Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers looking for man seen in Northgate neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police are looking for the man pictured below as part of an investigation. Police are trying to identify him after he was seen on several cameras in the Northgate neighborhood in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested on Alcohol and Cannabis Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report 31-year-old Archibald M. Doe of Springfield was stopped for a registration violation on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 39 in Ogle County. Doe was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation...
Assumption teenager returns home after deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home. The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the […]
newschannel20.com
2 Springfield residents arrested after stolen gun dropped from window
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are facing charges after a Springfield Police Officer saw someone drop a handgun out of a window. It happened Friday while Springfield officers and the USMS Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified after Friday night motorcycle accident
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim of a motorcycle accident in the westbound lanes of Route 24 east of the McClugage Bridge late Friday night has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Christine Arnold, 57, of East Peoria, died from craniocervical injuries due to the...
