Panama City, FL

Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

By S. Brady Calhoun
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on attempted murder charges was over $10 worth of marijuana, court records show.

The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to a Panama City police report, a witness told officers that the two men were arguing about one of them being shorted $10 on a marijuana purchase.

The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital. The report states that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Christopher Hatcher

The suspected shooter, Christopher Hatcher, 45, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time Thursday afternoon.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

