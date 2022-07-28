Michael Thomas' Return is Great News For Saints' Win Total Bettors

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown is reporting to training camp on Monday and will sign his franchise tag. The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for an important 2022 season, as are the other 31 teams in the league, in training camp. The Chiefs have had one player on the offensive side of the ball who has yet to report, and it was left tackle Orlando Brown. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, meaning he would play on the franchise tag for 2022. The thing is, Brown had yet to sign it.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO