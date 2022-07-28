Michael Thomas' Return is Great News For Saints' Win Total Bettors

fansided.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
NFL・
Cowboys injury: Dallas’ receiving corps might’ve taken a major hit
The Dallas Cowboys may be in trouble, after wide receiver James Washington was carted off during training camp practice on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver corps looks different this year as opposed to the year prior. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are gone, while the team retained Michael Gallup and brought in James Washington through free agency. Well, it appears the wide receiver corps has already taken a hit.
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News
The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Judge’s order explanation of Deshaun Watson suspension somehow makes it even worse
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s explanation for recommending a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is not going over well. It was a lengthy wait for a disciplinary ruling to be reached regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by multiple women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.
Orlando Brown helps Chiefs avoid a distraction they couldn’t afford
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown is reporting to training camp on Monday and will sign his franchise tag. The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for an important 2022 season, as are the other 31 teams in the league, in training camp. The Chiefs have had one player on the offensive side of the ball who has yet to report, and it was left tackle Orlando Brown. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, meaning he would play on the franchise tag for 2022. The thing is, Brown had yet to sign it.
