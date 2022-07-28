Teven Jenkins absent Day 2 of Chicago Bears’ training camp

beargoggleson.com
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Robinson will look to pave the way for the Aggies' offense this season.
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Judge’s order explanation of Deshaun Watson suspension somehow makes it even worse
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s explanation for recommending a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is not going over well. It was a lengthy wait for a disciplinary ruling to be reached regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by multiple women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
