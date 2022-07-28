City Commission approves zoning ordinance for Waverly and South Ave.

kaynewscow.com
Related
kaynewscow.com
Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
Ponca City News
Blackwell mayor agrees to plea deal
Body A hearing was held on Thursday, July 28 in Kay County District Court for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. “T.J.” Greenfield. Greenfield was issued a warrant of arrest on Aug. 23, 2021 on three charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Greenfield was the coowner of G&C Concrete until...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OHP hiring 14 port of entry officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to hire more than a dozen port of entry officers in the near future.
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa resident in critical condition following accident near Enid
ENID — A Tonkawa resident is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Champlin Road and East Chestnut Avenue, approximately 15 miles east of Enid in Garfield County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four people were on...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City residents appear in Osage County District Court on pending domestic charges
PAWHUSKA — Ponca City residents Kourtnie Lynn Summitt, 29, and Ponca City Police Sgt. Daniel Allan Morrison, 35, reportedly appeared in Osage County District Court today. Osage County deputy investigator Ronnie Stevens said the pair were arrested in the early morning hours on July 24 on domestic charges. Stevens...
kaynewscow.com
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident
WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
Three suspects who led OHP on high-speed chase through Sand Springs, Pawnee County in custody
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE; (08/01; 5:47 p.m.) — The Pawnee County Sheriff confirmed to FOX23 all three suspects are now in custody following a manhunt near Keystone Lake. UPDATE, 8/1/22: Those living in Pawnee County near Keystone Lake and North Holiday Way are asked to stay in...
poncacitynow.com
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
kaynewscow.com
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell mayor enters guilty pleas to felony charges; Sentencing deferred for seven years
NEWKIRK — Blackwell mayor Thomas J. Greenfield, 43, agreed to a plea deal in Kay County District Court Thursday and is now a convicted felon who must resign his mayoral seat by Saturday and be on probation for seven years. Greenfield entered guilty pleas to felony counts of conspiracy,...
Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning Found Dead Inside Home
Guthrie Police Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside of his home Thursday night. Logan County sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed Bruning's death. According to Devereaux, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Guthrie lieutenant's death. There are no signs of foul play in his death, the Logan County...
Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
1600kush.com
Guthrie man gets 15-year prison term for Perkins rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old Guthrie man, who pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious female friend at her Perkins residence, has been given a 15-year prison term with an order to provide a DNA sample, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution approved in court last week.
KOCO
Guthrie police officer found dead in his home
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
What The First Sonic Drive-In Was Really Like
To look back at the first-ever Sonic Drive-In restaurant is a bit trickier than you might expect, because the original Sonic can be thought of in two ways. While the first fast food restaurant called Sonic Drive-In opened in 1959, it was actually a new location of an already existing (though small) chain. The forebear of Sonic was a fast food joint called Top Hat that was really just a root beer stand that sold a few food items, per Zippia. The first Top Hat location, which opened in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1953, was a walk-up, not a drive-in.
Comments / 0