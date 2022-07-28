Periodic fasting tied to less severe COVID-19 outcomes

Since the pandemic arrived two years ago, new COVID-19 variant names have filtered from scientific papers to talk around the dinner table. Remember the delta variant? Omicron? In recent weeks, BA.5 has become the newest version of the virus to take over headlines. It's a mutation of the omicron variant, which started appearing in the U.S. in late 2021. This variant has a particularly worrisome trait: It's able to bypass tried-and-true protections like antibodies in the blood from previous infections and the vaccine against COVID-19.

