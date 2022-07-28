ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Periodic fasting tied to less severe COVID-19 outcomes

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
medicalxpress.com

IFLScience

Children Of Parents With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Have Increased Risk Of Illness

The largest ever study to investigate the association of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and childhood health has found that children born to parents with the condition are more likely to experience illness at a young age. Looking at over one million children born in Quebec, Canada, it found that infections, allergies, and other illnesses were more common among children whose mothers had PCOS during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
CNET

How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness

More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccine patch fights variants better than needles

A needle-free vaccine patch could better fight COVID-19 variants, such as Omicron and Delta, than a traditional needle vaccine according to a University of Queensland study in mice. The research, conducted in partnership with Brisbane biotechnology company Vaxxas, tested the Hexapro SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine using the Vaxxas high-density microarray patch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Updated COVID Vaccine Boosters to Roll Out in Fall, Reports Say

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration is planning to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with updated vaccines this fall, The New York Times reported Thursday. This comes after vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna assured officials they could deliver shots that are more effective against the BA.5 omicron subvariant by then.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine still your best bet against BA.5

Since the pandemic arrived two years ago, new COVID-19 variant names have filtered from scientific papers to talk around the dinner table. Remember the delta variant? Omicron? In recent weeks, BA.5 has become the newest version of the virus to take over headlines. It's a mutation of the omicron variant, which started appearing in the U.S. in late 2021. This variant has a particularly worrisome trait: It's able to bypass tried-and-true protections like antibodies in the blood from previous infections and the vaccine against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
qudach.com

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
WORKOUTS
studyfinds.org

An aspirin a day lowers chances of ovarian cancer for high-risk women

SALT LAKE CITY — An aspirin a day cuts the risk of ovarian cancer in women most likely to develop the disease, according to new research. A team from the University of Utah says it could protect those with a family history of the disease and those carrying a specific gene making them more prone to its development.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Sleep Apnea Affects Weight

Sleep apnea, also called obstructive sleep apnea, is a medical condition that many people live with. If left untreated, can cause many symptoms and potentially lead to complications such as weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. This article will review the causes of sleep apnea, how it can...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

New methods tripled COVID-19 testing in Latinx communities

Using newly developed and culturally informed methods, a UO team was able to more than triple the number of Latinx people getting tested for COVID-19, according to a recently published research paper. In a new JAMA Network Open paper, researchers in the UO's Prevention Science Institute shared their findings from...
OREGON STATE

