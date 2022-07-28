ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Who will be left out of the New Orleans Pelicans 10-man rotation?

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pelicandebrief.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hayes, LA
Yardbarker

NBA investigating Knicks for tampering in Jalen Brunson signing

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor

It’s been crickets lately at Utah Jazz HQ on the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors. Whether the All-Star is staying or going remains to be seen, but at least we can assume the New York Knicks and Jazz aren’t on the same page with the terms of a potential blockbuster deal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
Person
Naji Marshall
FastBreak on FanNation

The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy