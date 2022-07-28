Federal judge picks Ohio Public Employees Pension System to lead investors’ lawsuit against Facebook

www.cleveland.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
Subpoenaed state records detail former top regulator’s work to protect nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State records the FBI requested last year detail the steps a former top state official took to try to save Ohio’s nuclear bailout law after it was threatened by a federal regulatory decision. The newly released records show how in January 2020, then-Public Utilities Commission...
Ohio AG joins with other AGs in suit against gender inclusion language in food benefits
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has signed on to a lawsuit pushing back against federal rewrites to include anti-discrimination language in food assistance programs. Attorneys General from more than 20 states filed suit in federal court against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over a memorandum regarding the Food and Nutrition Services complaint policy on gender […] The post Ohio AG joins with other AGs in suit against gender inclusion language in food benefits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
Enacting more-just bail laws would help create social bridges to keep communities intact
Professor Richard Perloff observes (PD, July 29 We can do better in addressing the ostracism and pain driving many mass shooters) that some young men may be led to rampage and gun violence by family turmoil and social rejection. So where do we offer them role models for other ways to react?
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
Giving back? Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case
This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Central...
Less income, education associated with learning about pregnancy after Ohio’s 6-week abortion limit, OSU study suggests
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Low-income women with less education are significantly more likely to discover their pregnancies after six weeks, too late now for an abortion in Ohio, new research from Ohio State University suggests. About 1-in-4 patients didn’t know they were pregnant before six weeks of gestation, the OSU...
Ohio Sues Facebook: 'This Case Is About Lies And Losses'
Ohio is the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit.
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary...
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations, but for wrongful convictions
Some victims spend decades thinking they got justice for a crime committed against them, but when new evidence proves the person sitting behind bars didn't do it — they are left without resources.
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
