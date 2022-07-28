Back Padres Futures Right Now with San Diego Reported Favorites to Land Juan Soto at MLB Trade Deadline

fansided.com
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?
So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
Josh Hader trade details: Brewers deal star closer to the Padres
After year of flirting with a trade, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally moving star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres were a rumored destination for quite some time, as they weren’t thrilled with the recent work of their bullpen, and ninth-inning man Taylor Rogers. Despite...
Scott Effross trade details: Yankees get desperately-needed bullpen help, but at a cost
New York Yankees acquire Scott Effross from Chicago Cubs for a top-10 prospect. The Yanks got the bullpen help they needed. The New York Yankees have had more bullpen issues than most other teams around the league this year. While Clay Holmes has emerged as a relief-ace, Aroldis Chapman has struggled mightily and each of Zack Britton, Chad Green and Michael King are out for the year.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Juan Soto rumors: Where things stand heading into deadline day
The Washington Nationals have been fielding a lot of offers from teams for outfielder Juan Soto … but a deal might not happen at all. The St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres have been the three teams that have been in Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto the most.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
MLB rumors: 3 teams that will regret not trading for Trey Mancini
MLB rumors about Trey Mancini’s destination have ended and these three teams might have some regrets not trading for him. The MLB rumors about where Trey Mancini will finish his season are over. The Baltimore Orioles slugger is heading to the Houston Astros. The MLB trade deadline is heating up.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Cardinals backup plan after missing out on Frankie Montas
So, the St. Louis Cardinals missed out on trading for an ace starting pitcher like Frankie Montas. Montas got dealt to the Yankees on Monday Afternoon in case you missed it. The Cardinals are definitely going to be a team that regrets not dealing for Montas. So where do the Cardinals go from here? Who do they trade for? Here are some Cardinals rumors!
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
Austin Riley contract: Braves sign star third baseman to monster extension
The Atlanta Braves have announced that they have extended their All-Star third baseman Austin Riley to a mammoth contract. The Atlanta Braves have announced that they have extended their All-Star third baseman Austin Riley to a mammoth contract extension. The extension will be for 10 years and $212 million, for...
Austin Riley’s Spectacular July Shoots Him Closer to Paul Goldschmidt in NL MVP Race
Nobody had the July that Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves had. In fact, nobody has had as good of a month in the past two decades. He became the first player since Richard Hidalgo in September 2000 to record a batting average of .420+, while also have 26+ XBH.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Yankees-A’s Frankie Montas deal?
Grading the MLB trade between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics headlined by Frankie Montas. Here they are. The New York Yankees. Doing business. Making fans happy. They missed out on Luis Castillo and snagged his closest equivalent, Frankie Montas formerly of the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees are looking...
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Full details on every deal [Updating Live]
It’s that time of the baseball year, MLB Trade SZN; keep up with the latest deals in our MLB Trade Deadline tracker. While the All-Star Break is technically the midway point of the baseball season, the second half of the year doesn’t truly get started until the MLB Trade Deadline passes.
