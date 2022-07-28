Back Padres Futures Right Now with San Diego Reported Favorites to Land Juan Soto at MLB Trade Deadline

So, the St. Louis Cardinals missed out on trading for an ace starting pitcher like Frankie Montas. Montas got dealt to the Yankees on Monday Afternoon in case you missed it. The Cardinals are definitely going to be a team that regrets not dealing for Montas. So where do the Cardinals go from here? Who do they trade for? Here are some Cardinals rumors!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO