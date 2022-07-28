Pine, Franklin Park businesses among those receiving $10K Comcast 'RISE' grants

triblive.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale Township officials hire former political aide for new manager position
Springdale Township commissioners hired a familiar figure throughout the lower Alle-Kiski Valley as their new township manager. William “Red” McElligott of Oakmont, a longtime aide to former State Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, was hired by the commissioners Thursday to fill the new position. McElligott served as Dermody’s chief...
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
More states see gas prices fall below $4; Pennsylvania not among them
Average gas prices have gone below $4 per gallon in nearly 20 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. The state’s gas tax — 57.6 cents per gallon — and tight gasoline inventory for much of the Northeast are to blame, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Questions on North Huntingdon's waiver procedure
I recently became aware of a practice by the North Huntingdon commissioners to entertain requests for waivers of building permit fees from nonprofit organizations (“North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee,” June 13, TribLIVE). Intrigued by this practice, I submitted a Right-to-Know request for waivers requested since 2018.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
One of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks expanding in Mount Lebanon
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Even as it announced plans to expand into new cities in Virginia, F.N.B. Corp. isn’t forgetting about its home base. F.N.B. is putting a new First National Bank branch in Mount Lebanon, according to a regulatory filing. The site is 315 Cochran Road. The comment period ends on Aug. 23.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Side distributor plans large-scale expansion in Westmoreland County
The former Beckwith property, west of Route 66 near the northern end of the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass in Salem Township, will become a new distribution center for beer and soda. Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co., based in Pittsburgh’s South Side, is expanding and nearly doubling its storage capacity with...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower may become a residential building in the future
PITTSBURGH — The Gulf Tower is a major part of the Pittsburgh skyline, a place where many people work every day, but now there are talks to add residences and a hotel to the downtown skyscraper. Watch the report in the video player above. The building's owner, Rugby Realty,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families enjoy activities, booths at Oakmont Chamber of Commerce Street Sale
Young Alexandra Lindner tipped her pink plastic firefighter’s hat toward the ground, grabbed some chalk and went to work making Oakmont a better place Saturday afternoon. Alexandra, 4, of Oakmont was one of many children who colored the bricks of Allegheny River Boulevard as part of the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Street Sale.
Mon Valley considering merge of police departments
Council members from Braddock, North Braddock, Rankin, East Pittsburgh and Whittaker met for two hours with representatives from the state in the first of three meetings about the possible merging.
wtae.com
PRT bus towed after becoming stuck in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus became stuck and had to be towed from the scene in Turtle Creek on Saturday afternoon. It happened along Maple Avenue. A PRT spokesperson said the driver missed a turn and was trying to get back on the route but the bus wouldn’t fit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of July 31, 2022
Jeremy Matthews sold property at 2309 Forest Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $215,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold property at 2309 Forest Drive to George Mallard III and Christina Fike for $215,000. Estate of George Buerger Jr. sold property at 166 Kings Dale Road to Zachary Roda and...
