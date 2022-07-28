A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle

Last week our summer intern Mariana Fabian wrote about a developer’s plans to redevelop Seaboard Station and to replace the historic train station with a 12-story parking deck to serve two 20-story towers on either side. The developer, Turnbridge Equities, has since updated its plans and says it hopes to preserve the station, but some residents are skeptical that the new conditions don’t go far enough to guarantee preservation alongside the new construction. We will have an update on the situation soon. Meanwhile, our readers had a lot of thoughts about Mariana’s story.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO