A New Season of Live Performing Arts Returns to the Triangle

Remembering Rodney Lee Marshall, Raleigh Musician and Marsh Woodwinds Owner
The coolest of the cool is gone. That was the tough news that spread Monday, July 25—the word that the brilliant musician, horn-fixer-preserver, and all-around hip touchstone Rodney Lee Marsh had died at 75, after a long illness and decline, according to long-time friends. Arrangements were incomplete as of last Tuesday.
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend
It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!. Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these...
Sylvan Esso Announces a New Album—And It's Just Weeks Away
Joni Mitchell wasn’t the only one with a surprise at the Newport Folk Fest last week. While Joni’s shocking appearance had the crowd roaring, Sylvan Esso also excited fans with the announcement of their next album, No Rules Sandy and a surprise performance of the entire record on the festival’s mainstage.
Hopscotch's September Lineup Is Out
August is only days away; this summer has gone by in a blur. As we squeeze in our last beach trips and reflect on the best parts of summer, though, there’s still one summer closeout event for Triangle residents to look forward to before fall settles in. Hopscotch Music...
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Her Take: Raleigh Emcee Ty 4 Thought on Falling in Love With Rap and Adopting a “Conscious Gangster” Mindset
Raleigh emcee Tyrell Moten (Ty 4 Thought) was born and raised in Kinston, a small town that was once the hub of African American music in eastern North Carolina. In addition to influencing jazz, rhythm and blues, funk, and gospel music—all genres that have all had a direct impact on hip-hop—in 2018 Kinston was crowned “the NBA capital of the world.”
At Raleigh GalaxyCon, actor known for villain roles notes, ‘The bad guy is exciting’
He’s the sinister star of “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Mandalorian.” But he’s really nice in person. And he’s one of many stars ready to meet you in Raleigh.
A Documentary Theater Project Examines the State of Motherhood Today
The Momservations Project | National Women’s Theatre Festival | Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. After three years of research and analysis, Johannah Maynard Edwards is succinct on the conditions of motherhood in the United States right now. “They’re deteriorating,”...
Chef Amelia Irene Steed builds Black wealth one meal at a time
When you walk into the Southeast Raleigh Black Farmers Market on Sundays, you are immediately met with the sound of old-school R&B and soulful gospel music. There’s a distinct smell of jerk chicken and frying fish from the Black-owned food trucks. Grandmothers wear church hats and carry baskets full of fresh produce. Others wear braids and head scarves.
Ms. Black NC to compete in Ms. Black USA pageant
Tatyana Faulk-Frink is beauty and brains. The Triangle student and entrepreneur is the reigning Ms. Black North Carolina. She will compete for the national 2022 Ms. Black USA title Aug. 7 in Washington, D.C. The pageant will be televised live on FOX SOUL. Faulk-Frink does it all: a dual medical...
Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August
From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
Durham's First Poet Laureate Is Empowering Others to Tell Their Own Stories
When DJ Rogers was nine, he could not read fluently. Rogers’s ADHD made it nearly impossible to get through long texts, his attention span waning too quickly to finish a page. Medications did nothing but put him to sleep. Growing up in South Raleigh as one of 14 children and lacking accommodations for his disorder, he felt like school was a place where he could never succeed.
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Backtalk: Quickly losing its architectural history
Last week our summer intern Mariana Fabian wrote about a developer’s plans to redevelop Seaboard Station and to replace the historic train station with a 12-story parking deck to serve two 20-story towers on either side. The developer, Turnbridge Equities, has since updated its plans and says it hopes to preserve the station, but some residents are skeptical that the new conditions don’t go far enough to guarantee preservation alongside the new construction. We will have an update on the situation soon. Meanwhile, our readers had a lot of thoughts about Mariana’s story.
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
Preservationists Lament Opportunity to Save Historic Homes
On April 22, a cryptic Craigslist advertisement titled “Durham FREE Historic Houses (10) YOU MOVE: Act fast!” rattled Durham Facebook groups and email inboxes. Local preservationists quickly identified the properties as remnants of the once prosperous Erwin Mill Village—parcels recently acquired by Wood Partners, an Atlanta-based developer and manager of high-end apartments. Three days later, the listing was flagged for insufficient information and removed, leaving unanswered the question of who posted the ad—and what would become of the houses.
Switchyard Theatre Is Bringing Dramatic Arts Back to a Distinctly Local Audience
With Switchyard Theatre’s production of The Half-Life of Marie Curie just closed at Durham’s PSI Theatre, company cofounder Charles Machalicky is trying to describe the experience of managing live theater. “Actually, it’s a lot like a duck,” Machalicky grins. “Smooth on the surface,” he says before laughing, “with...
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
