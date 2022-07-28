www.addisonindependent.com
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
WCAX
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
Addison Independent
Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer
Beth Dow to serve the treasurer's role until Town Meeting Day 2023.
thingstodopost.org
Top 6 hotels in Montpelier, United States
We were very pleased with the accommodations, the restaurant as well as the surrounding town of Montpelier , very fun few days ! We were there for a conference but took advantage of the hotel restaurant, high quality food and service !. 213 Paine Turnpike North, Montpelier, VT 05602-9159 1...
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
WCAX
South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
Multi-Million Home is a Quintessential New England Covered Bridge Over a Babbling Brook
Welcome to the true land of covered bridges. Listed by Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest, this is a WOW home in Stowe, Vermont, that works with the rolling meadows to create an iconic, literal covered bridge home. It's called Deerwood, and according to The Robb Report, is a...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
WCAX
Beautiful Burlington gardens shown off during a tour
BURLINGTON, VT. (WCAX)- The Ramble Garden Tour brought people to Burlington Saturday for a beautiful display of people’s flowers. The Ramble has been a local tradition in Burlington for almost twenty years, from music, to food, to field days, there’s something for everyone. But it’s the garden tour that really took root for some.
WCAX
Heritage Festival underway in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre is buzzing this weekend as the annual Barre Heritage Festival returns. The event kicked off Wednesday and includes food, music, and a parade Saturday. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout at the family-friendly event, especially after two years of COVID cancellations. Elissa Borden spoke...
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
wtsaradio.com
WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Baby Girl
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential is a six-month-old rabbit named Baby Girl. Baby Girl came to the Chittenden County Humane Society as a rescue. She is still a little shy, but is very friendly, loving, and will benefit from a home that allows her to settle in at her own pace. If interested, contact or come by the HSCC.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
WCAX
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
Addison Independent
Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years
ADDISON COUNTY — With a toot of its horn and cheers of local rail enthusiasts, the first Amtrak train rolled through Addison County this morning. The Ethan Allen Express left Union Station in Burlington at around 10:30 bound for New York City. Around 11 a.m. it made it’s first stop — at the revamped train depot at the Park and Ride parking lot off Route 22A on the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes border.
