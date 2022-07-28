ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vergennes, VT

WCAX

More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
DANVILLE, VT
Addison Independent

Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer

Beth Dow to serve the treasurer’s role until Town Meeting Day 2023. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
thingstodopost.org

Top 6 hotels in Montpelier, United States

We were very pleased with the accommodations, the restaurant as well as the surrounding town of Montpelier , very fun few days ! We were there for a conference but took advantage of the hotel restaurant, high quality food and service !. 213 Paine Turnpike North, Montpelier, VT 05602-9159 1...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday

New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Quebec man drowns in Vermont

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
WCAX

Beautiful Burlington gardens shown off during a tour

BURLINGTON, VT. (WCAX)- The Ramble Garden Tour brought people to Burlington Saturday for a beautiful display of people’s flowers. The Ramble has been a local tradition in Burlington for almost twenty years, from music, to food, to field days, there’s something for everyone. But it’s the garden tour that really took root for some.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Heritage Festival underway in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre is buzzing this weekend as the annual Barre Heritage Festival returns. The event kicked off Wednesday and includes food, music, and a parade Saturday. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout at the family-friendly event, especially after two years of COVID cancellations. Elissa Borden spoke...
BARRE, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
wtsaradio.com

WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:

The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Baby Girl

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential is a six-month-old rabbit named Baby Girl. Baby Girl came to the Chittenden County Humane Society as a rescue. She is still a little shy, but is very friendly, loving, and will benefit from a home that allows her to settle in at her own pace. If interested, contact or come by the HSCC.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years

ADDISON COUNTY — With a toot of its horn and cheers of local rail enthusiasts, the first Amtrak train rolled through Addison County this morning. The Ethan Allen Express left Union Station in Burlington at around 10:30 bound for New York City. Around 11 a.m. it made it’s first stop — at the revamped train depot at the Park and Ride parking lot off Route 22A on the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes border.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

