Virginia joins $4.25 billion agreement with Teva over opioid use

Virginia localities receive cut of $26 billion opioid settlement; new settlements announced
Virginia is seeing progress in the fight against opioid companies, and that progress includes dollar signs. Virginia received the first installment of $15 million from a $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors: McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week.
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia receives over $4M first payment from opioid distributor agreement
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — On Friday, Virginia’s 133 localities are set to receive over $4 million as a first payment from a $530 million opioid distributor settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, according to a Commonwealth of Virginia press release. This payment comes after Attorney General Miyares...
Youngkin comments on Rocket Lab project and the future of abortion in Virginia
On Wednesday, Governor Glen Youngkin attended the Pony Penning. Kelley Gaskill caught up with him and asked him about the new Rocket Lab facility at the Wallops Flight Facility. Youngkin also spoke about how he would like the issue of abortion resolved in next year’s General Assembly session. .
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
Bill that boosts chip production could help struggling car shoppers, but not right away
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buying a car has been a bumpy road. Congress just approved a long-awaited investment that’s expected to smooth things over but relief won’t come overnight. In the first five months of 2022, sales of new consumer cars and and trucks were down 25%...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 35
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 35. Gov. Beshear ordered all state offices to lower their flags to half-staff beginning at...
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner. The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Below is a...
USDA announces local food purchase assistance cooperative agreement with Virginia
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Virginia under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. Through LFPA, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers...
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Costs of video calls with Virginia prisoners to be cut in half on Aug. 1
Courtesy of Best on the Left (CC 3.0) At a time when many costs are going up, people with loved ones in Virginia prisons are likely to welcome a price cut. On August 1, the cost of video calls with inmates in the custody of Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities will be cut in half.
