Chicago, IL

Bears chairman George McCaskey greets fans at training camp

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

 

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL

The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brisker's goal to be 'takeaway king' shows he's perfect for Bears

LAKE FOREST – The moment Kyler Gordon picked off a pass from Justin Fields on Friday at Bears training camp, Jaquan Brisker had one thought. "I pay attention," Brisker said. "Once he got the first one, I was like, 'I got to get one now, I got to get one.' So, there's definitely a competition between everybody in the room with the corners and safeties and linebackers. You know, I'm definitely trying to be the takeaway king."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson suspended 3 games after contact with umpire

Major League Baseball announced White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games and received an undisclosed fine for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley on Friday. Anderson has elected to appeal the suspension. He's in Saturday's starting lineup against the A's. Anderson was ejected after arguing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert unlikely to play in series versus Royals

Luis Robert is unlikely to play in the White Sox' series versus the Kansas City Royals, according to Tony La Russa before the first game of the series on Wednesday. Robert landed on the injured list with "lightheadedness" and "blurry vision" he experienced during a series against the Minnesota Twins. He did play in Triple-A Charlotte as part of his rehab assignment.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Prescott presses reset again for Super Bowl-starved Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue among the NFL's storied franchises for a trip even close to that far in the playoffs. That's part of why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping to the podium. Prescott knew what his coach was saying.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: NFL announces 6-game suspension for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson reportedly has been suspended six games as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists in Texas. If upheld, he will miss the Browns' first six games of the season, against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Chargers and Patriots.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox interested in Tigers' left-hander Andrew Chafin

The White Sox are interested in trading for Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The front office has reported their interest in acquiring bullpen talent to enhance pitching staff already this season. The bullpen, as of this writing, ranks 18th in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen totaled WHIP (1.32).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense

Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team's nickel back?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp

LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Alan Williams' chill vibes help him lead Bears D

In the middle of Bears practice on Saturday, the defense busted on a pressure. The coaches had just installed it the night before, and reviewed it, but when it came time to execute on the practice field, it busted. In the past, a moment like that would've sent defensive coordinator Alan Williams overboard. He would've jumped all over both the player and the coach, and there would be plenty of yelling. But Williams is a different coach now than he was in his younger days. Now, Williams is a much more chill coach.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox interested in Cubs reliever Mychal Givens

Charge that phone up, Rick Hahn. The White Sox are reportedly interested in making a trade for Cubs reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "White Sox are engaged with the Cubs on Mychal Givens. But, do not believe the rumors out there that they're talking to the Cubs about David Robertson," Kaplan said in his last reKap video on YouTube.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox look to overcome surging A's

After smacking four home runs Friday en route to a 7-3 road victory against the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series, the surging Oakland A's will look to keep connecting on Saturday. Oakland has won a season-best four straight and seven of nine since the All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
