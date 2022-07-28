Bears chairman George McCaskey greets fans at training camp

www.nbcsports.com
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Brisker's goal to be 'takeaway king' shows he's perfect for Bears
LAKE FOREST – The moment Kyler Gordon picked off a pass from Justin Fields on Friday at Bears training camp, Jaquan Brisker had one thought. "I pay attention," Brisker said. "Once he got the first one, I was like, 'I got to get one now, I got to get one.' So, there's definitely a competition between everybody in the room with the corners and safeties and linebackers. You know, I'm definitely trying to be the takeaway king."
White Sox, Royals await word on shortstops ahead of series opener
The Kansas City Royals hope a potential injury to star rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doesn't offset the momentum gained from one of their most exciting wins of the season when they open a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The American League Central rivals...
Tim Anderson suspended 3 games after contact with umpire
Major League Baseball announced White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games and received an undisclosed fine for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley on Friday. Anderson has elected to appeal the suspension. He's in Saturday's starting lineup against the A's. Anderson was ejected after arguing...
Luis Robert unlikely to play in series versus Royals
Luis Robert is unlikely to play in the White Sox' series versus the Kansas City Royals, according to Tony La Russa before the first game of the series on Wednesday. Robert landed on the injured list with "lightheadedness" and "blurry vision" he experienced during a series against the Minnesota Twins. He did play in Triple-A Charlotte as part of his rehab assignment.
Prescott presses reset again for Super Bowl-starved Cowboys
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue among the NFL’s storied franchises for a trip even close to that far in the playoffs. That’s part of why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping to the podium. Prescott knew what his coach was saying.
Ross 'sorry' for caught-on-TV double birds to Pederson
SAN FRANCISCO — By the time Cubs manager David Ross woke up Friday morning in San Francisco, the texts were pouring into his phone at a pace not quite as fast as the Ross finger memes and GIFs were flying through the Twitterverse. “Need to address the double birds...
Report: NFL announces 6-game suspension for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson reportedly has been suspended six games as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists in Texas. If upheld, he will miss the Browns' first six games of the season, against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Chargers and Patriots.
Report: White Sox interested in Tigers' left-hander Andrew Chafin
The White Sox are interested in trading for Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The front office has reported their interest in acquiring bullpen talent to enhance pitching staff already this season. The bullpen, as of this writing, ranks 18th in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen totaled WHIP (1.32).
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense
Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team’s nickel back?
What we learned from Fields, Bears during Week 1 of camp
LAKE FOREST -- The Bears wrapped up their first week of training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. The week started with uncertainty surrounding the contract status of rookie Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Roquan Smith. Throw in the questions about Robert Quinn's intentions, and it looked like the Bears would be encompassed by drama as they prepared for the 2022 season.
Patrick's injury gives Bears first test in responding to adversity
LAKE FOREST – Matt Eberflus knows his first season at the helm of the Bears will be filled with adversity. Such is life when you’re on the ground floor of a rebuild with holes all over the roster. Eberflus knows what’s coming. He has been preparing his team...
How Alan Williams' chill vibes help him lead Bears D
In the middle of Bears practice on Saturday, the defense busted on a pressure. The coaches had just installed it the night before, and reviewed it, but when it came time to execute on the practice field, it busted. In the past, a moment like that would’ve sent defensive coordinator Alan Williams overboard. He would’ve jumped all over both the player and the coach, and there would be plenty of yelling. But Williams is a different coach now than he was in his younger days. Now, Williams is a much more chill coach.
Report: White Sox interested in Cubs reliever Mychal Givens
Charge that phone up, Rick Hahn. The White Sox are reportedly interested in making a trade for Cubs reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "White Sox are engaged with the Cubs on Mychal Givens. But, do not believe the rumors out there that they're talking to the Cubs about David Robertson," Kaplan said in his last reKap video on YouTube.
White Sox look to overcome surging A's
After smacking four home runs Friday en route to a 7-3 road victory against the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series, the surging Oakland A's will look to keep connecting on Saturday. Oakland has won a season-best four straight and seven of nine since the All-Star...
Try Not To Look: The Should Be Obvious Shirts for '22 Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO — The Cubs are selling again and open for business. And so are we. With the current state of the elite-revenue franchise ranging from work-in-progress to embarrassing, or even despicable, depending on your vantage point, it’s time for a new line of more purge-appropriate team merch.
Only one pitcher in MLB history has matched Cease's dominance
Dylan Cease has been nothing short of amazing this season. The White Sox ace should've been an All-Star but was shockingly snubbed. And to show how great Cease has been, just look at his ERA over his last 11 starts. Cease's 0.42 ERA is the second-lowest over an 11-start span in a single season since 1913.
