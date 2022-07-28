Bears chairman George McCaskey greets fans at training camp

In the middle of Bears practice on Saturday, the defense busted on a pressure. The coaches had just installed it the night before, and reviewed it, but when it came time to execute on the practice field, it busted. In the past, a moment like that would’ve sent defensive coordinator Alan Williams overboard. He would’ve jumped all over both the player and the coach, and there would be plenty of yelling. But Williams is a different coach now than he was in his younger days. Now, Williams is a much more chill coach.

